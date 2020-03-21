Just when enough time had passed for us to forget the disturbing images of Black Friday shoppers acting like demon-possessed barbarians, the panicky villagers are storming the gates of stores again with their torches and pitchforks to hoard toilet paper because of the Coronavirus scare.
There’s nothing like a good ‘ole crisis to expose a culture’s priorities, and toilet paper must be near the top of ours. While I certainly appreciate the blessing of toilet paper, I’d like to think I wouldn’t trample, shove or elbow anyone to get some. But that’s easy for me to say, since my husband and I, accidentally (or perhaps providentially), separately bought huge packages of the coveted stuff before the Coronavirus even landed on our shores.
Hoarders gonna hoard, but can the rest of us please take a deep breath and realize that panic may be the biggest foe we face right now and we each have the power to defeat that enemy?
A couple of weeks ago, at the very beginning of this mess, I was in a grocery store and saw the completely denuded shelves where hand sanitizer and hand soap are usually located. A store employee, stationed there to soothe panicky customers, was giving her phone number out and telling shoppers they could call her anytime to find out if a new shipment had come in. That’s when I realized we were probably headed for a rough ride.
Fear is a bully with a booming, relentless voice that can tempt us to forsake all logic and virtue, but it’s a bully we can choose to ignore.
The other day I was (stupidly) watching a business channel on TV as the stock market plummeted, and a financial guru was explaining what a colossal mistake it is to buy or sell stocks when you’re feeling panicky. He offered this piece of advice, packed with more wisdom than he probably realized: “If you start to feel panic, just turn off this channel and stop watching,” he said.
We all constantly choose what “thought channel” plays in our heads. Are we tuned into the fear channel or the faith channel? Are we focusing on what man says or what God says? Do we believe a virus, employer, family member, government, or “fate” controls our destiny or do we believe God is sovereign and knows all the days He’s ordained for us (see Psalm 139)?
When David stood before Goliath, he chose to listen to faith. Centuries later, we’re still inspired by how God helped that young shepherd boy slay a giant. The Bible also describes how 12 Hebrew spies were sent to scout the land God had promised to give the Israelites. Ten listened to fear and spread panic and unbelief among the people, dooming that entire generation (except for faith-filled spies Joshua and Caleb) from entering the Promised Land.
Fear is screaming very loudly right now, but Christ-followers have the option of tuning it out. We can instead listen to the words of God, reminding us of His faithful promise to supply the needs of those who place their faith in Him.
Don’t rush out to hoard toilet paper. Instead, rush into the presence of God, the One who says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with My righteous right hand. (Isaiah 41:10)”
It’s pretty easy to see what’s really in our hearts when we’re squeezed by stressful circumstances. If we’re willing to mow down anyone standing between us and a pack of Charmin, well, that’s just plain ugly.
None of us would’ve chosen this mess we’re in, but what a unique opportunity for Christ-followers to live what we say we believe.