Shortly after the murder of George Floyd and in the thick of the ensuing chaos, I awoke one morning with part of a Bible verse playing on a loop in my mind: “God is light and in Him is no darkness at all” (1 John 1:5).
I sure don’t wake up every day like that, but on this morning, I believe God wanted to remind me, before I heard any depressing news, that no matter how dark things may look, His light can’t be extinguished. Other Bible verses about light then popped into my mind throughout the morning, one after another, slowly lifting the oppressive fog that had seemed to settle on my spirit.
Later that day, I gathered with some ladies for our weekly prayer time, which we always begin by praying Scriptures, chosen by our group leader, that focus on a particular characteristic of God. Guess which attribute she’d picked that day? God is light.
I had myself a moment because it’s beautifully overwhelming when God reveals Himself so clearly and personally. He doesn’t do it on demand, but sometimes He surprises us with reassurances that He is present and in control. And yes, that He is our light in dark times. Perhaps never in our lifetimes has our world we needed more desperately to be reminded of that character quality of God and its implications for us.
These are confusing times. How can we know what’s true? The psalmist offers this: “For it is You who light my lamp; the Lord my God lightens my darkness” (Psalm 18:28), and “For with You is the fountain of life; in Your light we see light” (Psalm 36:9). God offers clarity and perspective.
How do we right all the overwhelming wrongs we see in this world? We ask God to show us the way, one step at a time, and then do what He says and go where He leads. Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12). And the psalmist wrote, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path” (Psalm 119:105). God offers direction.
I’m just one person. What difference can I make? Jesus said, “You are the light of the world. … Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 5:14-16). And the prophet Daniel wrote, “And those who are wise shall shine like the brightness of the sky above; and those who turn many to righteousness, like the stars forever and ever” (Daniel 12:3). God can shine through us.
How can the world come together when even Christ’s church is divided on so many issues? The Apostle Paul wrote, “For at one time you were darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light” (Ephesians 5:8). When our shared identity as Christ-followers far supersedes all other identities we’ve embraced, we will be united.
Things may feel hopeless, but the Apostle John wrote, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it” (John 1:5). In the end, God wins.
How can we avoid being consumed with fear and anxiety? King David reminded himself (and us), “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” (Psalm 27:1). God is so much bigger than anything we fear.
If we’ve lost our way, the answer lies in trusting the One who never does. The “darkness is not dark” and “the night is as bright as the day” to Him (Psalm 139:12).