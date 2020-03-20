Rock Presbyterian Church will suspend all activities and gatherings until further notice. The church office will be open throughout the week. Conduct, do so via email or phone at 864-993-6804.
Abbeville Pure Holiness Church, Abbeville, will cancel their 37th Church Anniversary, scheduled for Sunday.
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Deaconess Ministry, scheduled for Sunday, is canceled.
Tabernacle Baptist Church will cancel services Sunday and March 29.
Mt. Zion All Male Choir’s 42nd anniversary, scheduled for Sunday, is postponed.
St. Paul AME Church, Cokesbury, Educational Empowerment Sunday, scheduled for March 29, has been canceled.
Tranquil UMC will be closed for worship until April 5. Church staff will be on duty to help meet with needs.
Little River Congress of Christian Education Oratorical Contest and Practice Sessions scheduled for April and May are postponed.
McCormick First Baptist Church Easter musical, scheduled for April 3 and April 5, is canceled.