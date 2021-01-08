The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its annual pastoral appreciation for Bishop Emanuel Spearman.
Services will be at 4 p.m. Jan. 16, with Bishop Ronald E. Fixed of the Second Chance Universal Church, Columbia. Services will climax at 3 p.m. Sunday, with Elder Immanuel Foxe of the Second Chance Universal Church, Columbia. All services will be at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 296 S. Church St., Cross Hill.
Temperature checks will be performed upon entry and face coverings are required.