It all started when five formal dresses were donated.
“I started praying about and God laid it on my heart to do a prom outreach,” said Lainey Shaffner of Laurens. “It’s for any high school girl in need.”
The upcoming Belle of the Ball Prom Boutique will provide an opportunity for young women to shop for new and gently used formal dresses and accessories at no cost. Sign-in is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. March 28 in the auditorium of the main branch of the Greenwood Public Library. Space is limited to the first 100 who sign up. Students should bring their school identification cards.
Assorted dresses, shoes, accessories and makeup will be available for those signed in to browse until noon.
The Belle of the Ball concept is an idea of a Christian-based outreach, started by Angela Cogburn of Ninety Six, Shaffner of Laurens and Karen Fowler of Waterloo. The outreach is named His Jewels.
“We started this outreach back in the summer and had no idea how it was going to grow,” Cogburn said, noting it is so new that it is not yet established as a tax-exempt nonprofit. “The prom outreach part of it is for any girl who wants to go to her high school prom and cannot afford to buy a dress.”
More than 400 dresses, jewelry, shoes and more are available. Additional donations will be accepted through March 27, especially formal shoes. Belle of the Ball includes a motivational message by Michael Ashley and refreshments.
One other outreach, Angels Unaware of Piedmont, has donated more than 200 dresses for Belle of the Ball. That ministry collects formal and wedding gowns to make gowns, wraps and bonnets for stillbirths, premature and medically-fragile babies who do not survive infancy.
Shaffner said the outreach is trying different ways to reach women of all ages who are struggling with issues including addiction, homelessness, domestic violence and other issues.
“I’m a single mom of 11 children and I went through a horrible divorce and trying, distressful time in my own life,” Cogburn said. “Because of what God did in me, I wanted to reach out to women who were hurting.”
Cogburn started with filling and distributing cosmetic bags to women in need, gathering additional support through a plea on social media via a Facebook page.
“When you go up and hand somebody something, it opens up their heart to let them talk to you,” Cogburn explained. “Before the first week was up, we had at least 100 bags and people were dropping stuff off at my work and at my house and church.”
From there, Cogburn said her outreach efforts have connected them with Greenwood Pathway House, a local homeless shelter, and various domestic violence shelters and substance abuse recovery programs.
“God has opened doors for us to go different places,” Shaffner said. “It’s a way to show somebody they are loved and not forgotten.”
For updates and information on this event, contact Shaffner at 864-715-8088 or Cogburn at 864-992-2911 or visit His Jewels Outreach Ministry on Facebook.