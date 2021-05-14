The Abbeville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 109 Barnett St., Abbeville, will have Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The church will be honoring the Rev. and Mrs. Marion Argo, and a meal will be served in their honor. For information, call Pastor Jerry Catoe at 864-554-2299.
Abbeville Pentecostal Holiness Church to host Family & Friends Day
- From staff reports
