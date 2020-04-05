“Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, here I am stuck in the middle with you.” — Stealers Wheel
I feel like we could all use a little bit of distraction from the pandemic this morning — a chance to put on pants, gather with your family members, and play some music trivia. We will all get through this together. Answers are at the bottom and, as always, no wagering.
1. What was the name given to B.B. King’s black Gibson ES-335 guitar after he rushed into a burning building to save the instrument from being destroyed?
(A) Margaret
(B) Evelyn
(C) Lucille
(D) Hot Mama
2. Which Brady Bunch member had voice changing issues during a recording session in the third season episode entitled “Do Re Mi?”
(A) Greg
(B) Sam the Butcher
(C) Oliver
(D) Peter
3. Which jazz legend’s actual first name is Edward?
(A) Duke Ellington
(B) Count Basie
(C) Dizzy Gillespie
(D) Django Reinhardt
4. Complete this lyric from Don McLean: “Them good ole boys were drinking whiskey ‘n’ _________.
(A) wine
(B) lies
(C) brine
(D) rye.
5. Which Harlem-based doo wop group hit the top of the pop charts in 1956 with “Why Do Fools Fall In Love?”
(A) The Del Vikings
(B) Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers
(C) The Drifters
(D) The Platters
6. Which television opening theme included the following spoken words: “Gentlemen, we can rebuild him. We have the technology.”
(A) The A Team
(B) The Greatest American Hero
(C) The Six Million Dollar Man
(D) The Hulk
7. Tennessee songwriters Felice and Boudleaux Bryant are credited with writing which of the following songs?
(A) Rocky Top (The Osborne Brothers)
(B) Wake up, Little Susie (The Everly Brothers)
(C) Love Hurts (Nazareth)
(D) All of the above
8. An unlikely pairing, which R&B act opened for rockers Van Halen on their 2012 “A Different Kind of Truth” tour.
(A) Kool & the Gang
(B) Boyz II Men
(C) TLC
(D) Commodores
9. For Lipps, Inc, what song became their “one-hit wonder” hitting the top of the Billboard pop and dance charts in the summer of 1980.
(A) Play That Funky Music White Boy
(B) Funkytown
(C) You Sexy Thing
(D) Get Down On It
10. Finish the following lyric from Johnny Nash. “I can see clearly now the rain is gone, I can see all..”
(A) problems that come my way.
(B) the rain drops that fade away
(C) objects that come my way
(D) obstacles in my way
11. Which dairy farmer agreed to host the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair with the promise that no more than 50,000 people would attend (actual attendance would top 400,000)?
(A) Max Yasgur
(B) Oliver Douglas
(C) Uncle Henry
(D) Dwight Shrute
12. Which Motown singer recorded “War,” a song protesting the conflict in Vietnam?
(A) Edwin Hawkins
(B) Edwin Starr
(C) David Ruffin
(D) Marvin Gaye
13. Which Guns ‘N’ Roses track was written about the daughter of Don Everly of the Everly Brothers?
(A) Patience
(B) November Rain
(C) Paradise City
(D) Sweet Child O’ Mine
14. Supermodels Elle McPherson and Christie Brinkley were both battling for the attention of which piano player at a small bar on St. Barts island in 1983? (Whitney Houston was there too).
(A) Elton John
(B) Stevie Wonder
(C) Billy Joel
(D) Randy Newman
15. Which song (written by John Prine) does Bonnie Raitt say “probably has meant more to my fans and my body of work than any other song, and it will be historically considered one of the most important ones I’ve ever recorded.”?
(A) Angel from Montgomery
(B) I Can’t Make You Love Me
(C) In Spite of Ourselves
(D) Hello in There
16. Which country crossover female artist had back to back hits in 1981 with “Angel of the Morning” and “Queen of Hearts?”
(A) Crystal Gale
(B) Sylvia
(C) Anne Murray
(D) Juice Newton
17. The “Jam Band” movement can be traced back to a single date — May 5, 1965 when a group known as the Warlocks played a show at a Menlo Park, California pizza joint. Six months later, the Warlocks changed their name to which of the following?
(A) Quicksilver Messenger Service
(B) Phish
(C) Grateful Dead
(D) Hot Tuna