From time to time, someone will come up to me and say, “Hey, I beat my husband…at the music trivia you put in the Sunday paper.” So, let’s give you another round and see how you fare this time. Answers are at the bottom and as always, no wagering.
1. What large wind instrument is often associated with cultural music made by the indigenous people of Australia?
(A) Flugle Horn
(B) Didgeridoo
(C) Vuvuzela
(D) Shofar
2. Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera all had their first national exposure on which television show?
(A) All That
(B) Star Search
(C) America’s Got Talent
(D) The Mickey Mouse Club
3. Which jazz artist recorded the landmark 1959 jazz album, “Kind of Blue?”
(A) Miles Davis
(B) John Coltrane
(C) Chet Baker
(D) Thelonius Monk
4. Complete this lyric from“The Music Man.” “Seventy-six _______ led the big parade.”
(A) Bass drums
(B) Trombones
(C) Trumpets
(D) Brass horns
5. Which artist and back-up group recorded the groovin’ 1965 hit, “Shotgun?”
(A) Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers
(B) Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels
(C) Otis Day and the Knights
(D) Junior Walker and the All-Stars
6. Which TV theme performed by Frankie Laine included the lyrics “Move ‘em on, head ‘em up.”
(A) Bonanza
(B) The Rifleman
(C) Rawhide
(D) Have Gun — Will Travel
7. Which country legend wrote “Crazy” for Patsy Cline in 1961.
(A) Willie Nelson
(B) Johnny Cash
(C) Dolly Parton
(D) Loretta Lynn
8. Which artist when opening for the Rolling Stones in October of 1981 was booed off the stage during two consecutive shows?
(A) Rick James
(B) Rick Springfield
(C) Donna Summer
(D) Prince
9. What Olivia Newton John single tapped into the growing ’80s aerobics craze and stayed at the top of the charts for ten weeks?
(A) Xanadu
(B) Physical
(C) You Should Hear How She Talks
(D) Magic
10. 1985’s “Money for Nothing” by Dire Straits opens with guest vocal by whom singing the lyric “I want my MTV?”
(A) Elvis Costello
(B) Peter Gabriel
(C) David Byrne
(D) Sting
11. More than a half a million people gathered in New York’s Central Park in 1981 to watch the reunion concert of what famous duo?
(A) Simon and Garfunkel
(B) The Everly Brothers
(C) Sonny and Cher
(D) Sam and Dave
12. Although she grew up in the same Detroit neighborhoods as Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye, which female singer never recorded for Berry Gordy at Motown — instead signing with New York’s Columbia Records?
(A) Mary Wells
(B) Aretha Franklin
(C) Gladys Knight
(D) Chaka Kahn
13. In 2008, which artist became the youngest person to ever win the Grammy award for Album of the Year for her album,“Fearless.”
(A) Katy Perry
(B) Kelly Clarkson
(C) Beyonce
(D) Taylor Swift
14. Finish this Eurythmics lyric from 1983. “Sweet dreams are made of this….”
(A) I know you and you know me.
(B) Who am I to stop and see.
(C) You and I just disagree
(D) Who am I to disagree
15. At what unusual institutions did Johnny Cash record a number of live albums?
(A) Prisons
(B) Factories
(C) Record Stores
(D) Truck Stops
16. Which musician won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016?
(A) Jack White
(B) Neil Young
(C) Justin Vernon (Bon Iver)
(D) Bob Dylan
17. Pearl Jam will release their new highly anticipated eleventh studio album “Gigaton” in March of this year. What is the name of their lead singer?
(A) Billy Corgan
(B) Dave Grohl
(C) Eddie Vedder
(D) Brad Arnold