“There’s gold in them thar hills.”
— Yosemite Sam
A buried treasure reportedly worth more than $1 million was recently discovered somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. “A treasure chest full of gold, jewelry and other valuables” was hidden more than a decade ago by author and art dealer Forrest Fenn. Clues leading to the discovery were found in a 24-line poem written by the 89-year old Fenn and included in his book “The Thrill of the Chase,” written in 2010. The finder and exact coordinates have not been released.
Thanks to books I read as a child and spurred on by brilliant movies such as Bogart in “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” or the “Indiana Jones” series, I have always dreamed of discovering some great treasure.
At the same time, I love to follow stories of other lost treasures — famous instruments lost and found, master discs of music legends that turn up and are preserved from junk piles, and various other musical mysteries. Let’s look at a few.
1. Peter Frampton’s Gibson Les Paul
During sound check for a concert in 1970, a fan named Mark Mariana loaned Frampton a black 1954 Gibson Les Paul “Black Beauty,” which he played during the gig at the Fillmore West in San Francisco. Frampton loved the guitar so much that he tried to buy it, but Mariana, instead, gave Frampton the guitar at no charge. This became the main instrument for Peter Frampton on many recording sessions, including “Frampton Comes Alive,” which would sell more than 11 million albums worldwide.
In 1980, as the band was preparing for a live show in the country of Panama, the band and gear were on separate flights. The cargo plane carrying all of the instruments crashed while trying to land. The plane, which was in two sections, caught fire and couldn’t be touched for five hours. Frampton and his band were told the instruments were destroyed and they flew back to the U.S., unable to continue their South American tour.
In 2012, 32 years alter, two Frampton fans were able to track down and forensically identify Frampton’s 1954 Les Paul, which had narrowly survived the crash and along with Curacao Tourist Board, were able to secure the guitar and return it to Frampton for an emotional reunion. There were burn marks on the neck and a few trim pieces that were damaged, but the important parts of the guitar were intact and Frampton was beyond thrilled to have his favorite instrument back in his possession.
2. John Coltrane – Lost 1963 album
Two years ago, and 55 years after it was recorded, “A New Room in the Great Pyramid,” a live album recorded by John Coltrane and his famed quartet was “discovered.” The original master tape of the album was destroyed or lost when the record label was doing a bit of housekeeping. Luckily, a single reference copy was made by Coltrane himself and was found years later in the possession of the family of Coltrane’s former wife, Naima.
3. Paul McCartney – Wings Demo
While in Lagos, Nigeria recording the “Band on the Run” album, McCartney and his wife Linda were robbed at knifepoint of all of the demo tapes for the album. McCartney was able to recall enough to continue with the sessions. The demos have never resurfaced.
4. Min-Jin Kym – Stradivarius
In 2010, Violinist Min-Jin Kym had her 1696 Stradivarius — worth about $2 million — stolen from under the table as she and her boyfriend were eating lunch at a sandwich shop in a London train station. The thieves were caught the following year after trying to sell the violin for about $150. You can read Kym’s story in her book, “GONE – a girl, a violin, a life unstrung.”