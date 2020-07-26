“As he embarks on his hero’s journey, he reminisces about the actual records, the music, and the people he listened with – old girlfriends, high school pals, and, most poignantly, his father and his young son.”
This quote comes from the back cover of a fascinating book that I highly recommend to any audiophile. “Old Records Never Die – (One Man’s Quest for His Vinyl & His Past)” by Eric Spitznagel is one of those rare books that has me talking back to the pages – rooting the man on as he seemingly tries the impossible.
It’s a book that will resonate with persons of a certain age. Those of us who once had actual physical copies of our music on bedroom shelves, in milk crates and alphabetized in cardboard boxes. Those of us who worked paper routes, did long nights of babysitting, mowed the lawn of the nice lady who lived across the street, all to have a few dollars to spend at our local record store. This book is for you and me.
Like many of us, Spitznagel gave his impressive (nearly 2,000 records) and once prized collection away. Not all at once, but over a long period of time with the need for space for a new wife and baby, the promise of new technology and the need to make a few dollars. When CDs promised us a glistening digital future. When Napster and Lime Wire not only gave unlimited song choices, but also countless computer viruses. Our record collections gradually slipped away to yard sales, storage units and Goodwill donations.
Spitznagel wants to find his records. Not the re-issue, not the replacement copy, but HIS records. And yes, he remembers them well.
The Bon Jovi album with his girlfriend’s phone number written on the front cover.
His stash storage Replacements record that still might smell like the back row of a Grateful Dead concert.
The KISS Alive II album with “HANDS OFF!!!” scrawled on the cover by his brother — what he calls “threatening graffiti.”
The Rolling Stones’ “Let It Bleed” album with WBCR written in black sharpie along with a boot print on the front cover.
He makes a long specific list and then begins the quest to find HIS records, which proves challenging. The majority of our former favorite record stores are long gone. Spitznagel covers many miles winding up in dank storerooms, dusty attics and musty basements. But he does have some surprising success and you root him on along the way. It’s “High Fidelity” meets “Raiders or the Lost Ark.”
Reading this book takes me back to my own collection of vinyl – and it makes me remember why I love it still today.
Spitznagel says, “Records are something different. They’re physical objects. Big, bulky, inconvenient, easily damaged objects. Some of these records – the good ones, anyway – have a distinct smell. They might smell like the beach. Or your Dad’s cologne. Or when you bought Elton John’s Greatest Hits for two dollars in 1977 at a Lion’s Club garage sale in a recently renovated building that used to be a cherry processing plant, and even a decade after the fact, the record smells like cherries.”
This book is written with passion and heart. You feel the struggle of all of us who had to find our way in the world. He writes of loss and gain – pleasure and pain, music and memory and the magic of it all.
“The scratches matter. They’re not just an imperfection. Something meaningful happens when those scratches are made. Something is etched into the grooves. And the song is your witness.”