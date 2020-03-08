With just under two weeks remaining until the official start of spring, I thought this would be a good time to share with you a few playlist suggestions you may want to add to your spring 2020 music compilations. I am sharing these suggestions directly from the set list for “Kashmir,” the band that I am now playing bass and keyboards for. We’ve officially gotten two gigs under our belt at Howard’s on Main and two weeks ago upstairs at Good Times Brewing. Good times indeed!
The crowds have been full and receptive for both and I just can’t get over how much fun it is to play live music in uptown Greenwood. We hope to see you at our next event.
1. “Valerie” (‘68 Version)
— Amy Winehouse
This track comes off the album “Lioness: Hidden Treasures,” which was assembled and released in 2011 after the death of the British singer songwriter. Produced by Mark Ronson and with the backing of the late Sharon Jones’ band, The Dap Kings, I personally prefer the stripped-down arrangement and slower tempo of the ’68 version as compared to the original release. I still listen to the original version recorded by The Zutons and released in 2006, but Winehouse certainly owns the song and especially on this version.
2. “Fall In” — Esperanza Spalding
One of the premiere jazz bassists, Spalding is a force to be reckoned with. This is a beautiful piano driven tune that reminds me of that feeling you have on a lazy sunny afternoon when the birds are chirping and flowers are blooming and everything just seems right with the world.
3. “Dancing in the Moonlight”
— King Harvest
Sing along song to the max. For trivia buffs, “Dancing in the Moonlight” was written by Sherman Kelly and recorded by King Harvest, a group based in Paris, France. Kelly longed for a world full of joy and harmony and tried to capture that feeling in the lyrics. Because of incorrect early digital download labeling, some erroneously attribute the track to either Van Morrison or Elvis Costello (neither have recorded it). This song spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Top 100 in the fall of 1972 peaking at #13.
4. “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” — Pomplamoose
We love covers and this is a fun cover of the Tears for Fears classic. Pomplamoose is husband and wife duo Jack Conte and Nataly Dawn. I became aware of the duo about a decade ago after seeing their unique video productions of cover songs on YouTube. Have you ever thought about just how many times you’ve heard a song played on the radio and elsewhere? I wonder that about EWTRTW sometimes — literally thousands of plays most likely, yet this version feels fresh and reminds me why Tears for Fears connected with audiences when the song was released 35 years ago.
5. “Jumping Off the Moon”
— Mac Ayers
Here’s a relatively new artist that some may not be aware of. Ayers, a 21-year old Long Island, New York native released this track on his 2019 release, “Juicebox.” Ayers cites Stevie Wonder, D’Angelo, and Marvin Gaye as heavy musical influences.
6. “The Ballroom Blitz” — Sweet
“The Ballroom Blitz” (often referred to as “Ballroom Blitz”) was written by The Sweet (often referred to as “Sweet,” but originally called “Sweetshop”). The band formed in London in 1968 and had early glam rock hits like “Little Willy,” “Fox on the Run,” “Love is like Oxygen” and this track — written to document a “bottling” incident that occurred at a gig on Jan. 27, 1973 — when the band had numerous glass bottles thrown at them while performing.