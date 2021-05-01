Does it really matter?
That was the first question, in the first sentence, of my first Off The Record column which appeared in this newspaper five years ago next month.
Time flies when you’re having fun.
The topic was sound quality and I was referring to a passionate debate my students had recently taken up in a radio production course I was teaching at Lander University.
The discussion was firmly split between two camps: quantity vs. quality.
The heart of the issue was digital (lossy) compression, a technology used to shrink songs down small enough to cram them into our cellphones, YouTube, Spotify and other digital playback devices.
There were valid arguments made on both sides — some students heard the difference between analog and digital and knew they were not getting the full scope of what bands and artists were trying to convey. There is no doubt that some nuance is lost when listening to compressed music through tiny speakers on a laptop, for example.
Other students said they could care less about analog, vinyl, big speakers, or artist’s intentions — as long as they could scroll through a thousand songs with the brush of a finger.
It was a fine debate.
The post script for that class is that I’ve had several former students who have kept in touch with me throughout the years who have gone on to purchase record players, stereo receivers, big speakers and all the wire and cable required to connect all of those things together. Along with photos of spouses and kids, I often see photos of record store purchases from many of them and this makes me happy. Long live vinyl.
But, does it matter? The quality of the sound you hear?
Because, to be honest, some of the best memories of my life involve listening to crappy sound emitting from a tiny transistor radio.
As a kid, having a small AM radio made my world seem so much bigger.
I remember being on a camping trip, lying in a sleeping bag and, through the static and squeals, hearing faint far-away radio stations broadcasting in other languages on my tiny silver radio. It was incredibly exciting to think I was hearing something broadcasting from thousands of miles away. Mind-blowing.
I heard afternoon and night-time baseball broadcasts from announcers like Jack Buck, Skip Carey, Herb Score and Jack Brickhouse, bringing big-time city life and athletic drama into my small-town world.
And the music — it opened up a whole new world to me. And it sounded terrible.
Cracks, whistles, frightening AM radio noises. What was that? The overhead power lines, a bridge, did I hit a herd of pigs with my car? Today’s youth will never know the feeling of having your favorite song interrupted by a scary high-pitched screaming AM radio demon. There’s nothing quite like that sound. But, if you waited a few seconds, your song would still be there — most of the time.
I heard songs on that little silver radio that made me spend my lawn mowing money at the local record store. I wanted to own those songs so I could hear them over and over again. This was a gateway to a whole new planet for me.
Music changed everything.
So, yes, while I still peruse audiophile catalogs from time to time, dreaming of the high-brow custom audio system of the future (some of them cost as much as the house you could put them in), let us all pause and give thanks for those tiny tinny sounding speakers that opened up new worlds for us — despite the cracks and whistles. Amen.