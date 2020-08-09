My friend died this week and I’m grieving.
If you don’t mind, I would like to tell you a little bit about her and what she means to me.
Rachael Carter Rominger passed away on Wednesday at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 51 – succumbing to a second round of cancer. She fought her battle bravely and inspired many in the process.
I met Rachael when my family moved to a small midwestern town in the mid 1970s. Mattoon, Illinois was one of those places where corn and bean fields stretched for miles, where there was a strong sense of community pride, where residents gathered for parades, athletic events, and celebrations in the park, where kids could ride their bikes almost anywhere and parents wouldn’t be too worried about them.
My family moved in right next door to her family and Rachael and I became fast friends. We sat next to each other in our nearby grade school. We climbed trees and played neighborhood games like hide and seek, red rover, and kick the can. We listened to records together and we laughed a lot.
Ultimately, we grew up together – year after year – sharing one another’s secrets as we moved through adolescence into high school. There’s something special about the friends from the old neighborhood. That bond never goes away.
I got married young and moved away from my hometown and Rachael also eventually moved out of state and we lost touch for a time, seeing each other sporadically at class reunions. Then social media popped up in the late 2000’s and the world became much smaller. It was easier to keep up with friends and that’s when I began to learn of the battle that Rachael had been fighting.
In the spring of 2006, Rachael was diagnosed with breast cancer – she was 37 at the time. Along with a mastectomy, doctors discovered that the cancer was also in her lymph nodes. She underwent treatment, had her other breast removed and eventually learned that the chemotherapy drug had caused her to have heart failure. This was major life trauma. Yet, Rachael kept a radiance, a bright light of positivity that inspired those that were following her story.
In an interview with her local newspaper, Rachael shared a quote that she had sent in an email to family members at the time she was going through treatment. She wrote, “Still no hair on my head, wearing the wig, and now it seems I have lost my eyelashes.
All in one fell swoop — wiped my eye and there they were, on my hand! I had to go to the bathroom mirror and wipe the other eye — wouldn’t want to be uneven.”
Rachael told the reporter, “I’m not the ‘glass half empty person’ or the ‘glass half full person,’” she said. “I’m neither. I’m the person with the pitcher. I want everyone’s glass to be full.”
When I began hosting the Friday Night Dance Party on Sunny 103.5 FM, Rachael was one of the faithful online listeners who joined in a social media group chat each week to request songs, post GIFs and memes, and remember the glory days. She had moved back to our hometown and was reconnecting with many of our old friends.
Then, in the midst of all of the COVID-19 drama, came the news of her cancer returning with words none of us wanted to read — Aggressive. No treatment. Months.
Rachael knew her time was short for this world but had peace and hope about what was to come. She was a presence, a positive force in this universe and someone you would not soon forget if you were to meet her in person.
May she rest in peace.