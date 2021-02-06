It’s time once again to wake the dog, gather the kids, and let’s throw down some trivia. Winner gets lunch on Richard Whiting (I haven’t mentioned it to him yet, but I’m sure he will be fine with this). Keep score and let me know how you did. Answers (at least in the print edition) should be at the bottom of the column. Good luck!
1. “Gee, our old Lasalle ran great” is a phrase from the theme song to what classic sitcom?
(A) Father Knows Best
(B) Family
(C) All in the Family
(D) Eight is Enough
2. What group of birds inspired an ‘80s new wave band that then inspired a hairstyle?
(A) A Flock of Lemmings
(B) A Flock of Peacocks
(C) A Flock of Geese
(D) A Flock of Seagulls
3.Whose song “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” has been covered by both The Who and Nickelback?
(A) Elton John
(B) John Lennon
(C) Billy Joel
(D) Billy Preston
4. According to The Beatles’ White Album, what is Maxwell’s hammer made of?
(A) Lead
(B) Brass
(C) Silver
(D) Rubber
5. What round ‘80s electronic game uses four colored buttons to test a player’s memory?
(A) Merlin
(B) Simon
(C) The Professor
(D) Bop-It
6. The last song in The Sopranos is also in the pilot episode of Glee. What is it?
(A) “Born to be Wild”
(B) “Cold as Ice”
(C) “Don’t Dream It’s Over”
(D) “Don’t Stop Believing”
7. Finish the famous jingle: “Rice-a-Roni…”
(A) The kind you like to eat
(B) For something good to eat
(C) The California treat
(D) The San Francisco treat
8. What color light is associated with a sale at K-Mart?
(A) Blue Light Special
(B) Black Light Special
(C) Disco Ball Special
(D) Red Light District
9. Whose 1968 cover version of “All Along the Watchtower” did Bob Dylan say he preferred to his own original?
(A) The Mamas and the Papas
(B) Ravi Shankar
(C) Jimi Hendrix
(D) Santana
10. The first neon sign was sold in Paris in 1912 to what kind of shop?
(A) Bicycle
(B) Beret
(C) Bakery
(D) Barber
11. At what Minneapolis nightclub did Prince play — both in real life and in the movie “Purple Rain?”
(A) First Avenue
(B) Second Street Circle
(C) Third and Vine
(D) Fourth Street
12. In what city is Elvis Presley buried?
(A) Tupelo, MS
(B) Memphis, TN
(C) Nashville, TN
(D) Washington, D.C.
13. What muppet hit No. 16 on the Billboard charts in 1970 with “Rubber Duckie?”
(A) Big Bird
(B) Bert
(C) Elmo
(D) Ernie
14. In 1984’s “This is Spinal Tap,” what volume number does Nigel Tufnel’s amp go up to?
(A) 3.14
(B) 11
(C) 10
(D) 100
15. According to “School House Rock,” before becoming a law, the bill in “I’m Just a Bill” gets stuck where?
(A) Partisan rhetoric
(B) Long Droning Filibusters
(C) Capitol Hill
(D) Political Action Committees
16. What famous Sunset Strip nightclub launched the careers of bands such as The Doors, Blondie, Led Zeppelin and Motley Crue?
(A) The Whisky a Go Go
(B) CBGB’s
(C) The Roxy
(D) The Rainbow Room
17. In the classic country song “Sixteen Tons,” Tennessee Ernie Ford laments owing his soul to what entity?
(A) The devil next door
(B) The Long Island shore
(C) The company store
(D) The bank and the store
Answers: 1 (C), 2 (D), 3 (A), 4 (C), 5 (B), 6 (D), 7 (D), 8 (A), 9 (C), 10 (D), 11 (A), 12 (B), 13 (D), 14 (B), 15 (C), 16 (A), 17 (C)