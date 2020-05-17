If you’re an audiophile like me, there is nothing quite like stumbling across a piece of recording history captured on video to be preserved for all time.
In this instance, the video I refer to can be found on YouTube and contains the appearance of guitarist Les Paul and his wife/vocalist Mary Ford playing, singing, and demonstrating the song “How High the Moon” on Alistair Cooke’s “Omnibus” television program. Omnibus was an early educational entertainment program that aired Sunday afternoons first on CBS before moving to ABC.
The black-and-white episode first aired in October of 1953.
At around the 3:40 mark in the video, Les Paul begins to demonstrate the technique he uses to make innovative multi-track recordings, something that had never really been done before. Like an experienced teacher, Paul walks Alistair Cooke through the steps of how he is able to record and “bounce” his guitar and Ford’s vocals from one reel-to-reel recorder to another and back and forth, track by track. You get to watch a real-time demonstration of Paul’s layered guitar tracks and Ford’s vocal lead and harmonies and, for me, it is completely fascinating.
When asked how many tracks are possible to use on a given recording, Paul says the most he had done is 12 tracks of his own guitar and 12 tracks “of Mary’s voice.” That’s 24-track recording in the early 1950s.
Words such as innovation and forward-thinking come to mind.
Paul took a simple Ampex tape recorder given to him by his friend Bing Crosby and modified it, allowing him to hear the previous track recorded while still being able to play along, adding to it each time.
This was the beginning of the future of music production.
It becomes the multi-track recording that most musicians and studio engineers are familiar with today. Loops, stacked harmonies, punch-ins, pitch improvement and many other studio techniques are all built on a foundation laid by a man who, perhaps, is known more commonly as a guitar namesake than as a recording pioneer.
Les Paul was a true scientist in the musical laboratory.
For comparison, 16 years later the Beatles will only have an eight-track machine to use when they are recording the landmark Abbey Road album with producer George Martin.
Les Paul and Mary Ford’s appearance on Omnibus and the multi-track sound they were producing will be a catalyst for other artists who will follow in their footsteps.
Richard Carpenter, who along with his sister Karen, co-founded the group “The Carpenters” is quoted in several sources talking about seeing the Omnibus broadcast as a young child and being struck by the demonstration. He would use similar techniques as part of the group’s recording process.
In an interview on National Public Radio’s “Fresh Air,” Carpenter explained that near the end of “Close to You,” one of the Carpenters biggest hits, you hear both Karen and Richard singing layered vocals in four-part harmony, which Carpenter tripled in the recording studio to allow 12 individual voices to be heard. It’s an homage that can be traced back to Les Paul and Mary Ford.
Guitar hero Jeff Beck heard those early records from Paul and Ford and said his mother warned him not to listen to them. “You shouldn’t listen to this music. It’s fake. It’s one guy tricking us,” Beck details in the “Soundbreaking” music documentary series. Beck said that once his mother warned him not to listen, he knew it was the music for him. “I don’t think you can beat it still today. The way that those records sound is still exciting.”