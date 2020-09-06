If you’re like me, opening social media in September of 2020, especially Twitter, can feel a bit like when you open up that pressure packed cannister of Pillsbury crescent rolls. You know, the one that explodes once you poke it a little bit. Terse partisan political rage, blatant racism, hatred and oppression, violence in the streets, flag waving and finger pointing. It can be mentally exhausting.
But, this week, in the midst of all of the wrangling, I saw a post from the talented singer-songwriter Jason Isbell that caught my attention. “What’s the truest line you’ve ever heard in a song?” I didn’t read all of the (more than 6,000) responses, but what I did read made me smile, gave me hope and reminded me of better times.
The thread reminded me of a quote from Nick Hornby’s book “31 Songs.” Hornby says, “All art constantly aspires towards the condition of music (quoting Walter Pater). He says, “both songwriters and novelists are looking for material that will somehow mean something beyond itself, something that contains echoes and ironies and texture and complication, something both timely and timeless.”
I’m going to share some of the lyrics Isbell’s followers responded with and I will leave out the twitter handles because @richardwhitingloveslucysloveshop can be confusing to the eye. Let’s do first names only to keep it simple.
“What’s the truest line you’ve ever heard in a song? Mine is ’starships are meant to fly.’”
Sammy quotes Nancy Sinatra with, “These boots are made for walking.” It’s hard to argue with that. Several followers say “Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose” from Janis Joplin’s classic, “Me and Bobby McGee.” Sadler quotes the Rolling Stones saying, “You can’t always get what you want.” Isn’t that the truth? But if you try sometimes…
Andy says the Beatles’, “He got feet down below his knee” is the one and adds, “It’s slightly suspicious that he has multiple feet and one knee, but it seems in character” to which Isbell aptly responds, “He stands strangely.” I love it. Julie says, “The waiting is the hardest part.” We still miss you, Tom Petty.
Christian relays the classic Sam Cooke lyric, “It’s been a long time coming but I know a change is gonna come.” It can’t come soon enough. This one has never felt more relevant. Patty cites Leonard Cohen with, “Ring the bells that still can ring. Forget your perfect offering. There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.” Stanford says, “I keep coming back to ‘God is great, beer is good, and people are crazy.” Several responders chimed in with Paul Simon’s classic opening line from Kodachrome. “When I look back on all the crap I learned in high school, it’s a wonder I can think at all.”
I agree with Eric who lists lyrics from Marvin Gaye’s seminal “What’s Going On” – “Mother, mother, there’s too many of you crying. Brother, brother, brother, there’s far too many of you dying. You know we’ve got to find a way to bring some love in here today.” There were multiple responses for a line from “Badlands” written by Bruce Springsteen. “Poor man wants to be rich, rich man wants to be king. King ain’t satisfied until he rules everything.” The Boss sure knows how to craft a lyric.
John Prine lyrics are scattered throughout the pages of responses, including “Broken hearts and dirty windows make life difficult to see,” suggested by Dana. Finally, I like See Shrader’s suggestion of Prince’ “Let’s Go Crazy”: “We are gathered here today to get through this thing called life.”