In a year that historians will surely point to for ages to come, I’m wondering if we’ve been too hard on ol’ 2020. She came in with such hope and so much promise.
Despite the devastation of a deadly global pandemic, enough political jousting to separate family and friends forever, way too many awkward Zoom meetings (is Richard wearing pants?), and that Tiger King guy going to prison, the year wasn’t all bad. There were some bright spots and I want to try and shine a light through the dark shadows of the year gone by.
One bright spot is the ability of people to adapt. And, no, I’m obviously not referring to the comment section of the I-J’s recent opinion piece about the election results.
I’m referring to Greenwood area musicians and bands who saw live performances begin to dry up as restrictions on bars and restaurants began to roll out in early spring. Great minds began to strategize ways to allow musicians to share their talents with the people who love live local music.
What began slowly as individual live streams from back yards and living rooms morphed into beautifully produced interactive streaming productions like Custom Audio and Lighting’s “Hometown Hodges” broadcast which looks like something you might see on a PBS weekend show. The talent and production value are superb. Other variations of these live streams including the black and white “Sunny Sessions” produced by Sunny 103.5 afternoon legend Austin Landers have reinforced the strong tradition of Greenwood’s local music scene despite the major obstacle of not having patrons in the audience. Congrats to all who have kept the scene alive and well.
The American Pie Project has to be one of the major wins for Greenwood music for the year as well. The collaboration effort produced by David Holloway and Austin Woodard brought forth a beautiful cover version of the Don McLean classic (with Don’s graceful permission) and what resulted was a model for what local music can and should be. Greenwood artists and musicians are a fraternity in the best sense of the word. I’ve experienced this firsthand. It’s a tradition that dates back to The Swingin’ Medallions and before and it continues on in a strong way today.
Need a hand, a cord, an extra amplifier, a set of strings, help carrying that to the car, or can you step up and sing one song for us tonight? It’s a beautiful thing and watching the American Pie collaboration happen was a bright spot for 2020.
But, we’re not just a cover band town (not that there’s anything wrong with that). We have visionaries and songwriters and creative people putting words and chords on the page and that has resulted in quality original releases in 2020. Check out “They Knew, But Didn’t Tell Us and Sold Stock,” an album from The Old Earthquake, a band featuring Steven and Mary Lyle Cathcart. It’s an outstanding record and worth your time to listen. The singles “6-1-3,” and “Equity” were released this year by Bad Weather States and either one of those could easily be a nominee for best single in the upstate for the year (you can still nominate and vote for BWS). Greenwood guitarist Russ Fitzgerald released his “Midnight Sunroom” album in June and you can find it on Spotify.
It has been proven time and time again in scientific studies that music can help us cope with things like the year 2020. Dopamine and serotonin are released into our brain when we listen to music giving pleasure and relieving stress.
As we look back, we also look forward to seeing all of you live and in person in 2021.