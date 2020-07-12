“Who lives, who dies,
who tells your story?”
Originally slated for theatrical release in 2021, the filmed version of “Hamilton,” the Broadway musical created by and starring Lin-Manuel Miranda became available for streaming last weekend on Disney +.
For many, including myself, this is the first chance to witness what many have been raving about since the show premiered in January of 2015 before moving to Broadway. This memorable performance was recorded at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in the summer of 2016 and was directed by Thomas Kail. Disney reportedly paid $75 million for the recording rights and offered it up as a rare mid-2020 gift as many musical theaters and movie houses have been off limits because of the worsening pandemic.
Miranda was preparing to go on vacation in 2008 and wanted a good book to read. He told CNBC, “I knew that (Hamilton) was on our $10 bill and I knew that he died in a duel. You know you learn that in high school and that was about it.” That information was enough for him to pick up, purchase, and pack Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography of Alexander Hamilton which he had with him in a hammock in Mexico. Miranda says by the time he was done with the second chapter he had a revelation. He could envision the story being told through hip hop style using actors of color.
Those actors bring the characters to life in a way that is simply stunning. Featuring Miranda as Hamilton, velvet voiced Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, the animated Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette, scene stealing Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan, and an incomparable performance by Christopher Jackson as George Washington; they each shine individually while blending as a brilliant ensemble.
And don’t forget the Schuyler sisters. The female ensemble steals the show at times with powerhouse vocals that will find you searching for the nearest box of tissues. There is a flashback sequence early on featuring Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler that is so good that it is hard to comprehend. Goldsberry who won a Tony award for her role in the production pairs perfectly with Phillipa Soo who plays her sister Eliza. Soo’s vulnerability permeates the entire performance and will leave you hanging on every sung syllable.
While there are liberties taken with the historical accuracy of the overarching story at times, the message of Hamilton still resonates. Hamilton “writes like he’s running out of time” concerned with the formation of our new nation following the blood shed in the war for freedom from the tyranny of King George (played madly and brilliantly by Jonathan Groff). There are heated debates and intense discourses of impassioned inspired speech. How will power be distributed among the branches of government? How can the newly formed nation best be represented without the threat of tyranny? Is it even possible for executive power to peacefully pass from one administration to the next? “Good luck with that!” says the British King.
But, thankfully, Miranda writes Alexander Hamilton as a sensible optimist paired with a magnificent and memorable musical score.
My wife and I watched Hamilton (the show clocks in at two hours and 40 minutes) and then we backed it up and watched it again. Phrases written by Miranda will start to stick with you.
“History has its eyes on you,” and “This is not a moment, it’s a movement.”
Miranda, in an interview with NPR said “When you write a musical that brushes against sort of the origins of this country, it’s always going to be relevant. The fights we had at the (country’s) origin are the fights we’re still having.”
So, as Eliza tells her husband Alexander, “Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now.”