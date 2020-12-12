The quest for this column began a few weeks ago with a challenge from my friend, Tom, who asked me to name the best two songs back to back on any single album.
While carefully conducting my research, I noticed a few instances of the rare three-song sweep, meaning three outstanding songs back to back. This list excludes greatest hits or live performance albums.
Digging deep into the subject presents an interesting question. How do artists determine song order? I’ve read stories of some artists putting all the names of songs for an album in a hat and drawing them out randomly and that becomes the album sequence. Many of today’s artists trying to avoid Spotify skips frontload an album with the best six songs to begin. That certainly has not always been the case.
The danger in this search is that you cannot avoid the obvious clunkers. That is, two great songs ruined by a throw-away album track or B side that ruins the trifecta. Tom and I disagree on the interpretation of this a bit. For instance, he wants to include “Sway” from the Rolling Stones as part of the three-song sweep that comes between “Brown Sugar,” and “Wild Horses.” Tom’s a fan of the Stones so he loves “Sway” as much as the other two. I don’t think “Sway” makes this list. We agreed to disagree.
There are some choices that are obvious. For example, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors album is ridiculous. There are eight songs in a row on this album that could qualify for this list. Minus a couple of tracks, Rumors is basically a greatest hits record. So, my choice for the best three in a row from this record would be “Dreams,” “Never Going Back Again” and “Don’t Stop.”
I think you could argue that “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight” and “The End” off of The Beatles’ Abbey Road album is the gold standard for perfection when it comes to three-song sweeps. Each song flows into the next, making a perfect tapestry of sound. Tom suggested Robert Palmer’s “Sailing Shoes,” “Hey Julia” and “Sneakin’ Sally Through the Alley” as another example of a three-song sweep with perfectly matched rhythm and structure.
The band Boston blew everyone away with their self-titled debut album in 1976. Side one of the record begins with “More Than a Feeling” followed by “Peace of Mind” and “Foreplay/Long Time.” You could add “Rock & Roll Band (track four) and “Smokin’” (track five) to this list and we can debate the best five songs in a row. Is there a better debut album?
Stevie Wonder is certainly a contender with his “Songs in the Key of Life” album with “Sir Duke,” “I Wish” and “Knocks Me Off My Feet” all in a row. Heart has “Magic Man” and “Crazy on You” surrounding “Dreamboat Annie” on the album of the same name.
As for more recent artists, I am a fan of the work of Kacey Musgraves and her Golden Hour album has three strong songs in a row with “Slow Burn,” “Lonely Weekend” and “Butterflies.”
Tom says David Bowie should be near the top of the list too with his “Let’s Dance” album from 1983. Side one starts with “Modern Love,” “China Girl” and “Let’s Dance” and that’s an undiscovered Stevie Ray Vaughan on guitar for those amazing tracks.
Other contenders:
Bob Marley (“Exodus”) — “Waiting in Vain,” “Turn Your Lights Down Low” and “Three Little Birds.”
Steely Dan (“Aja”) — “Aja,” “Deacon Blues” and “Peg.”
Pink Floyd (“Dark Side of the Moon”) — “Time,” “The Great Gig in the Sky” and “Money.”
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (“Damn the Torpedoes”) — “Refugee,” “Here Comes My Girl” and “Even The Losers.”