“This was different. It shifted the lay of the land. Four guys, playing and singing, writing their own material…Rock ‘n” roll came to my house where there seemed to be no way out and opened up a whole world of possibilities.” — Bruce Springsteen
How do you begin to quantify the importance of the music of the Beatles? Those four lads from Liverpool changed the landscape of modern music forever. Award winning composer Howard Goodall credits John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as “almost single-handedly rescuing the entire Western musical system.”
The appearance of the group on CBS’ The Ed Sullivan Show on Feb. 9, 1964 before a television audience of more than 70 million people is a watershed moment in our nation’s history. Artists like John Fogerty, Tom Petty, Joe Walsh, Ann and Nancy Wilson, Chrissie Hynde, Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen all cite this moment as career inspiration.
This week, I want to look at some behind-the-scenes moments describing how a few of the most recognized original Beatle songs came to be written. My source for this is the book, “The Beatles — A Hard Day’s Write,” penned by Steve Turner. It is comprehensive and a must for any Beatles fan.
“I Saw Her Standing There” (Lennon/McCartney) — Paul started composing this song on a drive back to his Allerton, Liverpool home in the fall of 1962. The original verse was “She was just seventeen, never been a beauty queen.” When he played it for John Lennon the next day, both men realized they needed a better line and Lennon suggested “you know what I mean.” There is a black-and-white photograph (taken by Paul’s brother, Mike) of the two Beatles working on this song sitting by a fireplace — both playing acoustic guitars. An open book lies on the floor beneath them, pen resting on the page, with a few lines scratched out of the lyrics to this song.
“Please Please Me” (Lennon/McCartney) — With a total running time of 2:03, “Please Please Me” was released in January of 1963. The chorus was inspired by a 1932 Bing Crosby song titled, simply, “Please” sung to a young John Lennon by his mother, Julia. “Oh please, lend your little ear to my pleas” was the line that stuck with him.
“Eight Days A Week” (Lennon/McCartney) — Paul heard this turn of phrase from a chauffeur on a drive to John’s home for a writing session. McCartney asked the man if had been busy lately. The chauffeur replied, “Busy? I’ve been working eight days a week.”
“Drive My Car” (Lennon/McCartney) — Paul was stuck on the storyline as they arrived for a recording session at Abbey Road studios Oct. 20, 1965. Paul’s original chorus was “I can give you golden rings, I can give you anything. Baby I love you.” John dismissed this as “crap.” The two huddled together and came up with “Baby you can drive my car” instead, which gave rise to the “beep beep beep beep yeah” background vocal.
“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (Harrison) — George was at his parent’s home in Lancashire and picking a random novel up from a bookshelf his intention was to write a song based on the first words that he came across. Those words were “gently weeps.”
“Let It Be” (Lennon/McCartney) — By late 1969, the Beatles as a group were falling apart. “Let It Be” would be their last single release. With each band member seeking independence, the song was McCartney’s response to the building pressure “when all of those business problems started to get me down.”