I’m on drugs right now.
We should get that out of the way right up front.
It’s been less than three hours since I woke up in a recovery room from the deepest slumber I can remember in a long time — the afterglow of my very first colonoscopy appointment at the age of 52.
I’ve been putting this appointment off for a few years for reasons we all sometimes delay things like this. Horror stories about midnight poop prep, the inconvenience of putting on a backless robe in a cold room full of strangers and the fact that colon inspection is, to say the least, an invasive experience (“Bad Moon Rising”).
But, all of that and the lingering effects of propofol aside, it really wasn’t that bad. In the end, it may have saved my life.
The latest statistics show that one in 24 Americans develop colon cancer. The symptoms of colorectal cancer can sometimes be no symptoms at all. Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer and 45 is the recommended age you should start talking to your doctor about getting a screening. I’m a few years behind that target number — mainly because of fear and procrastination.
I want to share my experience in honest (and not too graphic) detail so you can go ahead and book your appointment now if you have been putting it off like I did.
The day before your screening you will be on a clear liquid diet from the time you wake up for the entirety of the day. My menu included low sodium chicken broth, which I drank as sort of a soup and I made some jello that I had throughout the day. You are also allowed to drink coffee (no creamer), which always makes things a bit more tolerable.
In the afternoon, I took four Dulcolax tablets to get the prep process started and six hours prior to the procedure, I began drinking a 64-ounce mixture of Gatorade and Miralax. From that point on, there was a severe thunderstorm warning issued for all counties located within my body.
Everything you hear about the prep is accurate and then some. My recommendation is some soft lighting in the bathroom, gentle wipes, soft TP and a good book if you’ve got one. You are going to be in there a while but it’s completely necessary for the appointment to go like it needs to — so, suck it up, buttercup (obviously the drugs talking).
As for the visit itself, my experience could not have gone better. Warm blankets, a nurse who is a vein whisperer for my I.V. drip, the ABSOLUTE BEST NAP OF MY ENTIRE LIFE, and, in 30 minutes, the procedure is over and I am waking up in a recovery room where I was once again offered coffee (which, again, makes everything better).
When the doctor came in after I was somewhat coherent, he said that he had removed 14 polyps during the procedure. FOURTEEN. The look on his face told me this was a serious matter. “Some of these could easily have been full blown cancer if you had waited a few years longer.”
For now, I will go back for a consult once he has looked at them in detail and I will be getting another colonoscopy a year from now to check on progress.
Suffice to say that I implore you to go ahead and book an appointment if you have been putting this off like me.
Knowing what I know now makes all of the prep worthwhile.
You can do it too.