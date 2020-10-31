I have an old box of records given to me by a dear friend.
When he brought them to me he said, “I’ve had these since I was a kid and some of them might be worth something. They sure were good to me. I hope you can get some use out of them.” Little did I know that this was going to be the last conversation we would ever have.
James was the kind of guy who was quick to strike up a conversation. He was friendly and caring and would ask about members of your family by name. He was passionate about music and had many personal references to artists and songs by the long list of acts he had seen in person throughout his lifetime. When we talked the last time, I was not aware that he was in a battle for his life.
To honor the memory of my friend, I want to unlatch this old green box and give you a tour of his collection of vintage 45 rpm records. There are nearly 50 in the box — all of them in good playable condition. Some of them have little stickers with numbers on them which I assume either means they came from a radio station’s “currents” music library or that number coincides with the position they were in on the top 40 charts for jukebox purposes.
For the record, the box is officially the “Amfile Platter-Pak Phonograph Record Case No. 700 from the Amberg File & Index Company.”
The first single in the case is on a bright red “Imperial Records” label and it is Fats Domino’s “I’m Walkin’” with writing credit given to A. Domino & D. Bartholomew. This recording was released in February of 1957 and runs a brief 2:05. The flip side on this record is Domino’s cover version of “I’m in the Mood for Love.”
The next record is a rarity. It is on the orange Essex Records label with a sub-heading of “For Your Dance Party.” This 45rpm single contains two tracks on each side by Bill Haley and Haley’s Comets. The A-side features “Farewell, So Long, Goodbye” and “Fractured.” The B side lists “Real Rock Drive” and “Live it up.” This series was also marketed under the Trans World Series of Music. I am picturing Jim as a kid hosting a basement dance party. Priceless.
Next up is “Mr. Sandman” by The Chordettes circa 1954 on Cadence records. Studio owner and Cadence President Archie Bleyer conducted the orchestra for this version and plays the rhythm by patting out the beat on his legs. The “B” side is “I Don’t Wanna See You Crying.”
The next record in the box is “The Girl Can’t Help It” recorded by Little Richard And His Band on the black, yellow, and white “Specialty” record label. This song from the movie of the same name was released in December of 1956. Little Richard’s appearance in the film along with Eddie Cochran and Gene Vincent would catch the eye of a young 16-year old Liverpool boy named John Lennon. The “B” side for this single is “All Around the World.”
“The Ballad of Davy Crockett” by Bill Hayes on Cadence Records. (1955)
“Main Street Polka” by Henri Rene and his Orchestra on RCA Victor. This one is on blue vinyl from 1948.
“Papa Loves Mambo” by Perry Como. (1954)
“I Want You to Be My Girl” by Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers (1956)
There are many more and I wish I had more space to detail them.
Rest in peace, my friend.