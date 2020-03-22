If you’re like me, you keep an emergency pandemic playlist always at the ready. And, unfortunately, there’s never been a more appropriate time to maintain social distancing while still finding solace in melody and lyrics. As you process the seriousness of our present situation, music can ease the mind and calm the soul. It’s a great gift to all of us.
We should pause a moment and give a shout out to all of the regional and national artists who are finding creative ways to let live music continue, from opera singers belting out librettos on quarantined balconies, to various free streaming concerts around the globe, to Greenwood’s finest local musicians and vocalists who are planning a similar series of events. Stay tuned for details.
When it comes to curating a pandemic playlist, the choices seem almost endless. Let’s focus on both songs relevant to and lyrics recast about our present condition.
Richard Whiting started all of this with a social media post virtually singing “My my my Corona” (referencing The Knack’s 1979 hit “My Sharona”). Thanks be to Richard.
I immediately thought of the Georgia Satellites’ singing “Don’t hand me no lines and keep your hands to yourself.” This could be the anthem we all need right now. “Hands Clean” from Alanis Morrissette is another appropriate song, probably the best one to sing while you are washing your hands for 20 seconds. “U Can’t Touch This” from MC Hammer is what you should sing as you’re trying to find a way to not grab the bathroom door handle. This can be tricky but we must find a way. “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” from The Police should cover you once you successfully exit.
Spend a full day watching CNN or Fox News and you’ll likely find yourself singing REM’s “It’s the End of The World as We Know It, “Panic” from The Smiths, or Marvin Gaye’s classic “What’s Goin’ On.” You might just need to shut that television off for a while, especially if you are listening to “Work from Home” from Fifth Harmony. That’s another playlist completely as many are navigating the joy of the combination home office/kid’s classroom.
If your spouse, partner, or roommate are invading your personal cone of separation, feel free to hit them with “You Sound Like You’re Sick” from The Ramones, “In the Air Tonight” from Phil Collins, Matchbox Twenty’s “Unwell” or the classic “Too Much Time on My Hands” from Styx. Stevie Nicks’ “Stand Back” also fits the bill for this situation. So does the Queen anthem “I Want to Break Free.” Let Freddie Mercury’s voice carry you away.
Musical symptoms abound. Peggy Lee has “Fever.” Maroon 5 and Berlin have “Harder to Breathe” and “Take My Breath Away.” Nelly is “Hot in Herre,” Alicia Keys says this “Girl (is) On Fire.” Brittany Spears is simply “Toxic.” The Weekend says “I Can’t Feel My Face.” The Ramones “Want to be Sedated.”
Don’t lose heart, my friends. Like the Bee Gees, we will be “Staying Alive.” Despite what seems like “The Final Countdown” (Europe), you will be a “Survivor” (Destiny’s Child). “Hold On” (Wilson Phillips) in “Isolation” (John Lennon) through the “Hysteria” (Def Leppard) and know that “Love Will Find a Way” (Pablo Cruise).
Finish you your list with hope and thanksgiving. “Rise up” from Andra Day, “You Say” from Lauren Dagle, any version of Amazing Grace, and a personal favorite, “Trusty and True” from Damien Rice, which says:
“We can’t take back what is done, what is past, so let us start from here.”