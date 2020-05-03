True confession: Sometimes I go to bed at night just so I can wake up and drink a cup of coffee.
With that said, I don’t think I can accurately describe just how much I enjoy coffee as a complete experience.
I love everything about it. The way it looks and feels when I scoop coffee grounds into my vintage coffee maker, the intricacies of watching third-wave specialty coffee enthusiasts work their craft like mad scientists, the aroma associated with coffee beans, the distinct sound the machine makes while the pot is brewing, the smell that wafts from a freshly brewed pot, the sound the coffee makes as it pours into my morning mug, the swirl of colors when a bit of cream is added — and the first sip, oh, that magical first sip. It’s all quite therapeutic for me.
Aside from a delicious breakfast, I do think having a perfect morning coffee playlist is an essential part of waking up and should naturally enhance your morning coffee experience. I have taken this on as a challenge this week and offer you the results for your consideration.
1. “Coffee Blues” — Mississippi John Hurt
“It’s good to the last drop just like it says on the can” says the blues legend in his pre-song pitch for Maxwell House coffee. “Understand that If I can get just a spoonful of Maxwell House, it will be as good as two or three cups of other coffee.” Hurt’s repeated references to “a lovin’ spoonful” is where John Sebastian and his ‘60s band took its name. Let this roll as you begin your coffee prep.
2. “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning” — Frank Sinatra
Here we transition into a melancholy classic from Old Blue Eyes himself. This will be perfect while your pot is percolating and the sky begins to hint of the sunrise to come.
3. “Here Comes the Sun” — The Beatles
This track written by George Harrison reminds us that though it’s “been a long, cold, lonely winter” and “it feels like years since it’s been here,” the sun is shining again and everything is going to be all right. The smile has returned to our faces and the ice (however slowly it may seem) is indeed melting. Thank you, George.
4. “Alone Again, Naturally” — Suss von Ahn
This is a fine Bossa-beat cover of Gilbert O’Sullivan’s 1972 song of the year performed by the Swedish singer/songwriter.
5. “Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye” — Lianne La Havas
I highly recommend the music of this British singer/songwriter. This track comes off La Havas’ debut album “Is Your Love Big Enough,” released in 2012. It might be time for a second cup by now.
6. “The Morning Song” — Drew Holcombe & The Neighbors
I don’t know much about this band other than its Tennessee origins, but I like the song and I think it fits well into our coffee playlist. It might just be time for a second pour soon.
7. “Lily and Madeline” — Across the Universe
Our second Beatles tune of the playlist done here by the folk-pop duo Lily and Madeleine hailing from Indianapolis, Indiana. The Jurkiewicz sisters have been performing together since they were in high school and have released four studio albums. Their music is infused with rich and robust harmony.
Additional tracks for this playlist
- “How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton, Yebba
- “‘S Wonderful — Live” — Diana Krall
- “Give You Blue” — Allen Stone
- “Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves
- “I Say A Little Prayer” — Aretha Franklin
- “Lovely Day” — Bill Withers
- “Groovin’” — Paul Carrack