We are not there yet, but we are getting closer. Can you feel it?
The hope?
The longing in the air?
Imagine once again being able to go to a crowded concert arena without fear or to an Uptown venue for dinner, drinks and live music sans mask, social distancing and hand sanitizer? It won’t be long if we can finish strong.
Until then, I thought it might be a good time to suggest a mix of new and old tunes for your consideration. I hope you can add a couple of these to your end-of-the-damn-pandemic playlist.
Foo Fighters — “Making a Fire”
This is the opening track off the brand-new Foo Fighters album, “Medicine at Midnight,” released last month. It’s a catchy track in ¾ time complete with the gospel-feel “na-na-na” harmonies by back-up vocalists (including frontman Dave Grohl’s daughter) during the intro and chorus. I intended to listen to the entire album, but I found myself going back to this one for repeated listens before moving on to track two.
Umphrey’s McGee — “No Diablo”
I respect dedicated fans who faithfully follow jam bands like The Grateful Dead, Widespread Panic or Phish. You might be unaware that when you get an adjustment from Dr. Chip Oncken at Emerald City Chiropractic, you are getting treated by the world’s biggest Phish fan. Doctor Chip is a legend, and someone should give that guy a trophy.
It’s taken a long time for me, but a jam band has finally connected and I am digging deep into the catalog of Umphrey’s McGee, a group I first discovered while listening to Austin Landers in the afternoon on Sunny 103.5FM. Umphrey’s McGee formed in 1997 on the Notre Dame campus in South Bend, Indiana and have been going strong ever since. “No Diablo” is completely pleasing from a sonic sense. I recommend headphones or something close to hi-fidelity instead of a cellphone or laptop speakers. Can we please bring back big speakers?
Cornelius Brothers & Sister Rose — “Treat Her Like a Lady”
You know those songs that instantly make your foot tap and your head bob. This is an almost involuntary reaction every time I drop the needle on this track. “Treat Her Like a Lady” was the first taste of success for the group from Dania Beach, Florida hitting number three on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971.
The Marcus King Band — “How Long”
This infectious track comes off Greenville native Marcus King’s 2018 release titled “Carolina Confessions,” an album produced by Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton). “How Long” is co-written by Marcus King and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys who went on to produce King’s El Dorado album released in 2020. King hits all the right notes on this track infusing the song with so many catchy elements, including a killer horn section. The driving beat, fabulous bass line and King’s exceptional guitar and vocal work all come together perfectly. It’s a song that will put a smile on your face.
The Watson Twins — “Ain’t No Sunshine”
Let’s close out this week’s playlist suggestions with a chill-vibe cover of a Bill Withers classic.
And, yes, the alt-country duo The Watson Twins are actually identical twins Chandra and Leigh Watson who released their first album back in 2006. The harmony of the twin sisters blends perfectly on this track from their 2011 album “Night Covers.”
Additional suggestions:
- Hozier — “Almost (Sweet Music)”
- Etta James — “All I Could Do Was Cry”
- Patty Griffin — “Sooner or Later”
- Dawes — “Free As We Wanna Be”