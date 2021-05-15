“No work of art is ever finished; it can only be abandoned in an interesting place.” — Jeff Tweedy
Each individual has a song inside waiting to break forth and with some inspiration, a little bit of discipline, and some practical instruction, all of us can learn to write at least one song in the course of our lifetime. That’s the premise of “How to Write One Song” (Penguin Random House, 2020), written by Wilco guitarist and lead singer Jeff Tweedy. I recently finished this book and I must say that it feels more like a fluid conversation with a friend than mere step-by-step instruction.
Tweedy talks often in the book about de-mystifying the magical aura associated with songwriting. “Inspiration is rarely the first step,” says the author. “When it does come out of the blue, it’s glorious. But it’s much more in your own hands than the divine-intervention-type beliefs we all tend to have about inspiration. Most of the time, inspiration has to be invited.”
Obstacles and potential fears about songwriting are addressed by Tweedy early in the book including excuses for a lack of time, the fear of making something that sounds bad, and a possible absence of musical ability. He gives convincing reasons why none of these things should stop us from at least making an honest attempt to write our one song.
One of the best parts of this book is when Tweedy shares his personal tips for writing song lyrics. He takes the reader through brief lyrical exercises including constructing verb-noun word ladders, “borrowing” certain random words from books (to match familiar melodies) and pulling entire lyrical phrases from recorded conversations. The author refers often to disappearing inside of the work of songwriting and getting lost in the power of a moment.
After reading the book, I also wanted to get input from some of the immensely talented local songwriters in the Greenwood area.
Steven Cathcart (The Old Earthquake) says experience is a friend to those who write songs and that he has found a more respective stance that has now become part of his overall process. “I’m currently past the point of accepting anything that doesn’t have to be there. I try to be as honest as I can and hope that someone can translate it to something in their own perspective.“ Cathcart added that, “The biggest help for writing is surrounding yourself with people who write significantly better than you, and I am constantly looking for those people.”
Granger Smith (Bad Weather States) says one of the most important tips he would give is to “embrace what you’re writing, and reject the doubts and outside noises that may be trying to poison your piece of art. I used to spend an absurd amount of time worrying about what other people might think of what I was trying to say in a song.” Smith says, “Write what moves you. Write what is important to you. People need music.”
Accomplished guitarist and singer-songwriter Ashby Stokes recommends learning the basic song structure vocabulary (verse, chorus, bridge, intro, outro, etc.) and says, “if you have an unfinished idea and you’re ready to move on, name it and record it anyway. It unclogs the brain and can help prevent writer’s block.”
So, maybe that little song you sometimes sing in the shower is the breakout hit that will fund your retirement? Perhaps, not, but it might be fun to try?
“How to Write One Song” is a short easy-to-read book with Tweedy filling the pages with insight and humor.
The advice given is easily applicable to many other facets of creative work.