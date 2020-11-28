So, can you make me a playlist?
I get this request from time to time from friends, family members and others who know how much I enjoy spending countless hours curating eclectic music playlists.
Over the past couple of months, I’ve been asked to make playlists for some people I care deeply about who were facing incredibly difficult circumstances. I considered it a tremendous honor when this happens. One particular friend recently lost his battle with cancer, and near the end of his fight, asked if I would mind putting together a playlist for him. Even though we were miles apart, he asked if we could listen to the songs together. Music connects. Music heals.
Another request for a playlist came to me via text last week — lighter in nature — but still a serious subject and one that caused lots of thought and introspection. The message was from a good friend and colleague. Her name is Dr. Josie Ryan and she is a professor in Lander University’s Department of Mathematics and Computing.
You might have seen Dr. Ryan’s name in print recently as she is the 2020 recipient of the Moore Award for Excellence in General Education Teaching. Dr. Ryan went viral a few years ago when a video emerged of her holding the baby of one of her math students as she was teaching (so the mother could take notes during her lecture). She is a champion for education — the kind of person you want your son or daughter to be with in a classroom.
“Paul, I need music appropriate to the semester ending in a pandemic when we may not be able to be with those that we love for the holidays” was how the text began. Dr. Ryan talked about the possibility of sadness and fear along with potential exhaustion after a long semester. She ended with these words. “Also, music for finding my favorite thing I thought I lost.” That part really spoke to me. In a sense, I think many people can relate to that sentiment in 2020. It’s been a tough year on too many people.
So, after careful consideration, here is a portion of the “Finding Favorite Things (You Thought You Lost)” playlist that Dr. Josie Ryan told me I could share with you in this column:
“Sun at 4 in 4161” by Andrew Tuttle — This is a peaceful instrumental; a chance to take in a few deep breaths and exhale.
“Trusty and True” by Damien Rice — A song of redemption and forgiveness and new beginnings. We can’t do anything about what happened yesterday, but we can start fresh today.
“Wildflowers” by The Wailin’ Jennys — A wonderful Tom Petty cover. The lyrics are vivid, and the harmonies are rich.
“American Privilege” by Allen Stone — A reminder that excess consumerism will never bring true happiness.
“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by U2 — “I believe in the Kingdom come, then all the colors will bleed into one.”
“O-o-h Child” by Valerie Carter — A reminder that there are better days ahead.
“It’s Going To Be Alright” by Sara Groves — A reminder that there are forces greater than us in control of the universe.
“Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles
“I Can See Clearly Now” by Jimmy Cliff
“Brave” by Sara Bareilles
“You Say” by Lauren Daigle
“I’ll Stand By You” by Pretenders
“Look For the Good” by Jason Mraz
“Rise Up” by Andra Day
“Return to Pooh Corner” by Kenny Loggins
“Don’t Give Up On Me” by Andy Grammer
“Fix You” by Coldplay
“Lean On Me” by Bill Withers
“Don’t Give Up” by Peter Gabriel
“What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong