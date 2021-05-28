Roger Hawkins passed away last week at the age of 75.
Hawkins was co-founder of the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio and was the drummer for the legendary backing band known as The Swampers, a group of guys who played on hundreds of hits for a wide variety of artists for several decades in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
If you’ve ever tapped a finger on the steering wheel listening to Aretha Franklin’s “R-E-S-P-E-C-T,” you were keeping time to the beat of Roger Hawkins. He was the pulse of the Muscle Shoals sound.
The Muscle Shoals feature documentary (Magnolia Pictures) released in 2013 gives a brief yet intimate portrait into the upbringing of Hawkins who was raised in Florence, Alabama, the son of a shoe store manager father and a factory worker mother. He would join friend and bass player David Hood, guitarist Jimmy Johnson, and keyboard players Spooner Oldham and Barry Beckett to form the legendary backing band.
Hawkins’ drums can be heard on Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman,” Wilson Pickett’s “Mustang Sally,” Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll,” The Staples Singers’ “I’ll Take You There” and Paul Simon’s “Kodachrome,” just to name a few. The list of tracks associated with Hawkins and the other Swampers is impressively long.
Hawkins was the go-to drummer for Jerry Wexler at Atlantic Records in the 1960s, especially after Atlantic secured the contract for Aretha Franklin (she was not selling well doing standards for Columbia Records).
Bringing her south to Muscle Shoals, the backing band with Hawkins on drums helped Aretha find the sound that would define her career. Hawkins can be heard playing drums on legendary tracks such as “Chain of Fools,” “Think,” and “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You).” And of course, the legendary “Respect.”
There is a beautifully honest revelation in the documentary film as Hawkins describes the anxious moments he and the other musicians were experiencing on Wexler’s first visit to the studio in Muscle Shoals for the Wilson Pickett recording session.
Hawkins recounts the nervousness he was feeling sitting behind the drum kit waiting for the session to begin — fidgeting with his drums, checking and double-checking everything. Guitarist Jimmy Johnson was afraid that if Wexler and Pickett didn’t like the way the band played, they would be fired from the session and lose any further opportunities with Atlantic Records.
Wexler was also apprehensive being away from New York City and his regular studio musicians, that is, until the first note dropped for “Land of 1000 Dances” and the band kicked in.
If you’ve heard the song, you know the incredible groove that happens in the first 30 seconds of that song after the 1-2-3’s. It’s like thoroughbreds leaving the starting gate of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
In the film, Wilson Pickett pauses during an on-camera interview when referring to Roger Hawkins and says, “And that drummer they had was fantastic! He was a GREAT drummer.” Wexler was inspired by the playing and after the session, he walked out of the control room and approached the studio musicians. He walked over toward the drum kit to Roger Hawkins and said, “Roger, you are a GREAT drummer.”
Hawkins, on camera in the documentary, picks up the story. “All of a sudden, I just relaxed and became a great drummer just like he said I was.” Hawkins follows the comment with a big infectious laugh.
So, the next time you are at a pub for karaoke night or at the store shopping and you hear “Mustang Sally” coming through the speakers, I hope you tap your fingers or your foot along with Roger Hawkins.