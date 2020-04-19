“Sometimes in our lives we all have pain, we all have sorrow. But, if we are wise, we know that there’s always tomorrow.” — “Lean On Me”
I’m not sure of the exact moment I came to discover the music of Bill Withers.
The down-to-earth, son of a coal miner from Slab Fork, West Virginia who would musically weave his way into becoming one of the most influential soul artists of all time passed away from heart complications on March 30 at his home in Los Angeles.
Some of a certain age will remember being very young and witnessing vinyl record albums spinning on the turntable of a parent or older sibling. I remember album covers leaning close by or stacked on a table with glossy cover photos of Jim Croce, Carole King, James Taylor, and in that setting — those memories, that’s where I must have first discovered Bill Withers.
“Bill Withers is the closest thing black people have to a Bruce Springsteen,” said Questlove in a 2015 article in Rolling Stone magazine. Quest describes Withers as “the last African-American-everyman.” Withers created his art and said the things that he wanted to say. He created a legendary body of work, including songs that have become part of the fabric of everyday life in America.
“Lean on Me.”
“Who is He (And What Is He to You)”
“Lovely Day.”
“Grandma’s Hands.”
“Just the Two of Us.”
“Ain’t No Sunshine.”
Back in 2012, I was interviewed by I-J writer Chris Trainor for a story about XLR, the radio station at Lander University and, as an aside, he asked me to name my favorite song of all time. That’s a tough question. Which one is your favorite child? I asked him to give me a couple of days and I would have a response and I ultimately said “Use Me” by Bill Withers. It still holds true.
“Use Me” was one of those songs (on the “Still Bill” album) that I remember early on in my life. I recall the way the cover opened up with that distinctive gate fold and the four photos of Withers in various poses. While this song seems like an essay on a failed romance, Withers said (in the 2009 documentary “Still Bill”) the inspiration was his $3 per hour job at McDonnell-Douglas an airplane manufacturing facility in Los Angeles — a skill he had acquired after working for nine years in the Navy. During this time, Withers had purchased a guitar at a pawn shop and while learning chords was also writing songs. Withers would sing phrases “over and over again” while working so he could remember and write them down when he would get back home.
After being laid off by the plant, Withers recalled receiving two letters in the mail. One was an invitation to come back to work. The other was an invitation to come and play his music on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. He made the right choice and the world is better for it.
Withers said his hit “Lean on Me” was about life in his small town in West Virginia — where neighbors help each other and look out for one another when things get a bit rocky. That sounds to me like a sentiment we could all lean on in these difficult times.
Withers was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. Stevie Wonder gave the induction speech and recognized the power of Bill Withers’ songwriting, noting that his music was relatable to people of every culture.
My life is better for having experienced the music of Bill Withers.