Ever since he hung up his Lander gig and joined his wife in sunny F-L-A, Paul Crutcher has lost all sense of time.
For a while, it seemed he and Mike Elis were on a decent schedule, able to alternate weeks in this space. Elis typically files his Slice of Life column a full week ahead of deadline, while Crutcher has to be shaken via text so he will wake up and crank out an Off the Record. Well, lately he’s really been off the record to the point we wondered if he’d disappeared. But then he pops up in Indianapolis, apparently with wife Robin’s blessings, where he was hawking NCAA shirts and retro shirts instead of meeting his column obligation. Geez. Sam Simchon’s got a good gig going with his retro and tourney shirts, and apparently it’s turned into a pretty good retirement gig for Paul.
Thursday arrived and, just as was done two weeks ago, I texted Paul to inquire whether he’d have a column for today.
“I thought I was up next week since I missed last week!” he says in a reply.
Uh. No. You missed two weeks ago. Mike, on the other hand, was well ahead of schedule. His column ran Saturday last, so you’re up. Make that you were up.
Meanwhile, page designer Greg Deal’s pitching a fit, spinning wild circles in his chair and wondering what he’s gonna do without Paul’s column.
Gotcha covered, Greg. More important, gotcha covered, Paul. It’s sort of like filling in for the DJ who’s got a miserable hangover.
Don’t worry, though, readers. No quizzes from me, such as “Who sings background vocals on Neil Young’s ‘Heart of Gold?’”
Or “Patsy Cline probably has the most known and popular version of the song, but who wrote ‘Crazy?’”
You’re not even going to get my picks for summer drivin’ songs. For one, the list would be way longer than the column allows. Let’s just say it’d be long enough to get you across country where, perhaps, you’d find Crutcher selling shirts instead of writing columns.
You won’t even read me taking Chris Trainor-esque swipes at Paul as he’s done with me lately.
And I won’t even reminisce about my first kickass stereo system when I was a college junior. Man, those JBL 36’s were something, though. That’s when vinyl was king and sound was pure — pops and all. Sure, I do love my CD collection, which largely duplicates much of my vinyl collection and is easier to access, as is SiriusXM, Pandora, Amazon Music, et al. I confess, it’s just too easy to stream instead of taking the time to set that platter on the turntable, carefully dust it off, gently lower the needle and kick back with a cold one until it’s time to flip the album over and repeat.
Maybe I’ll do that one day soon enough and crank out another column for when Paul yet again forgets it’s his turn.
But hey, as long as you’re here, I’ll take a moment to offer a bit of a musical tease.
If all goes well in the coming weeks and months, the second weekend of July should be a great time to be in Greenwood. We lost the 20th in 2020, but plans are in the works for the Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise to take place this year.
With that said, I do know that Gary Erwin, aka Shrimp City Slim, started rebuilding his 2020 lineup and is nearly done cobbling the list of performers together. As was on tap for last year, there’ll be a tribute to Jackson Station, the premier place for live music in Greenwood County for many years and the topic of a fantastic read, “Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar,” by Lander University professor Daniel Harrison. More on that later, as the Blues Cruise weekend nears.
OK, that’s it for me. I’m no Paul Crutcher, but, then again, Paul Crutcher wasn’t Paul Crutcher. Yet again.