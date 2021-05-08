Google states that 96.7% of all Americans have television sets. As we all have families, at some point in your life, you have had a debate about what to watch on television.
I rarely watch TV, so I am not one who is knowledgeable of any Netflix series, I don’t know who won “American Idol” last year, and I don’t know who wins at the end of the “Karate Kid” remake, “Cobra Kai.” But Lord, I hope Ralph Macchio didn’t win with that dumb kick that Johnny should know how to defend against after all these years.
I can put up with almost any kind of show, except for when I visit my parents in Florida. When I visit, it is bad enough I have to deal with the humidity that is frying their brains slowly as they age and the rides to the store where my mom screams at my stepfather to slow down when he is going 15 miles under the speed limit. But the television shows they watch will test a man’s will.
Last time I was at their house, I was tormented with hours upon hours of “Hoarders,” which is so uplifting (sarcasm alert) and then the surgery channel where my parents watched for two hours as a man was getting surgery on his eyeballs.
During the visit, I did have a moment of peace and quiet to myself. I turned on the football game and somehow managed to swallow down some of the bargain-brand diet soda they buy. I have explained to them that it tastes like Shasta came out with a new flavor called Cardboard and put it on shelves, but my mom is proud of the fact that she saves 50 cents a 2-liter by buying it as she believes “no one can tell the difference.” Wink, wink.
I was enjoying my moment of escape when I heard footsteps coming down the stairs. Uh-oh. My parents hurried into the room faster than they drive, grabbed the remote, and...
“What are you guys doing? I’m watching the game.”
“Sorry son, but our favorite show is on: ‘Dr. Pimple Popper.’”
Oh my Lord, no. There is a show called “Dr. Pimple Popper”? I can’t believe this. Who are these creatures my parents have turned into and what did I do to deserve this? I did go on Facebook to ask for anyone reading my post to run me over with his/her car. I would ask my parents to do it, but as slow as they go, I would do more damage to their car than they would to me.
Yes, my parents have turned into reality show junkies but the worst thing is they believe everything they see on television. Based on my parents’ choice of shows, they just need to combine the shows to where a group of Amish people who buy storage units sells the items to a pawn shop in Vegas where they call experts in to determine the worth. Then, they use that money to join a gym and lose 600 pounds and finally sell their weight loss plan idea to wealthy investors who fight each other to invest in this company.
I bite my tongue, suffering through the lifelong scars of their reality TV choices but it finally came to a point where I had to say something last week.
We had to pay taxes and because of something that was changed in tax laws, we owed a lot of taxes that we didn’t see coming. We paid it, but it hurt us a little financially. I made the mistake of talking to my mom about it.
“Well, maybe you should sue them.”
After explaining to my mother that you can’t sue the IRS, she went on to say how she thought Judge Judy might be good for that kind of case.
“Or, wait a second. What if you call one of these lawyers on television?” After explaining that I am not going to pay a lawyer for this, she said, “No, you don’t pay anything unless they collect for you. I think the phone number up there to call if I remember is all nines.”
So, for those of you reading this and following along at home, let’s review. I am to take the IRS (not just one person, but the entire Internal Revenue Service) on the Judge Judy show and sue them for adhering to a law that affects me and I am going to be represented by George Sink, attorney at law. Doesn’t this sound reasonable?
How about this? How about a reality show where someone finds out that I am really adopted and makes a quick $500? It doesn’t have to be real; all it needs is to be presented on the television. They will buy it, I promise.
