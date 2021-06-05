This is a column unlike any you have read or I have published. I am doing an experiment to see how many of my friends and family who say they read my column actually read my column. Everyone says they read my column, but it seems like they have no idea what I am talking about when I mention one.
So, ready for this?
My wife and I, after over 20 years of marriage, have decided to part ways. Now many of you are probably thinking “Oh no, he did not just announce this in a syndicated column.” Oh, yes I did. And let me say that she knows I am doing this and we are actually laughing a little over this.
You see, unlike most couples who separate, we are getting along just fine. Especially knowing she is getting half of….
“What are you doing?”
Hey everyone, this is Wendy. I own half of this column now. While Mike is packing for his tiny apartment, let me say that we have had a great journey together. Mike has been a great husband, a fantastic dad and, once in a while, he even wrote a decent joke. Of course, I now own half of his jokes so if you do see him perform stand-up live, you will hear the set-ups with no punchlines. Not that there was much of a punchline to begin with.
Here is Mike again.
Thank you. Yes, you have had to live with my bad jokes and I have had to live with your cooking and driving, so let’s call it even. Shall we?
Truly, I have been blessed with a great spouse for many years. So, you may ask why we have decided to end our marriage and take different paths. Well, it is really simple.
It is not her fault, it is not my fault. It is the fault of John Cougar Mellencamp.
Say what?
My new comedy CD was released two weeks ago and there is a joke about John Cougar Mellencamp. It is hilariously the worst joke I have ever written; some love it and some hate it. Wendy despises it. Whenever Wendy would come see me perform, I would always do the joke because she hates it so much and I enjoyed watching her twitch in her seat.
“It’s either me or the joke. Choose.”
Ten minutes later, I was packing the first box. I can always get married again but never can I write another John Cougar Mellencamp joke. And besides, I don’t have to be lonely at farmersonly.com.
I know it is a rare thing for marriages to end with what actually could be a better friendship. It’s different, but the truth is that Wendy and I have so many more memories to be thankful for than regrets. Divorces usually seem like a sad occurrence, but to us, we have so much to celebrate from our past together.
Of course, there is … hey, give me that back.
This is Wendy again. There were many great experiences and I will remember them all, although I am excited about the opportunity to have the toilet seat down at all times. But I probably should have seen the end coming as although Mike is wonderful, he has his issues. I mean, who takes a woman on a first date to see “Schindler’s List?” Here’s Mike.
Look, the other movie we were supposed to see sold out. It’s not my fault you were late getting ready.
Anyways, here is the point. For those of you who are married or will marry in time, I wish for you to have as many great moments as Wendy and I have had. The journey sometimes takes turns that seem unusual to many, like marriage ending in a good friendship (and being announced in a column), but the truth is that seeing the positives in life’s experiences will always lead you to a place of light.
Hey Wendy, after the divorce is finalized, I hear that John Cougar Mellencamp is single.
Yes Michael, I will seek to date him and maybe we can write terrible jokes about you.
Touche.
Mike will be signing his new comedy CD “My Demons Come Out on Stage” at JP’s Bar/Grill in the basement of the Belmont Inn from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. June 23. Then, stay for team trivia for charity at 7 p.m. The cost is $5 per person with the winning team getting to split the pot with the charity of its choice.
Mike Elis is a comic emcee and music and comedy promoter. Be sure to tune in to his radio show “The Mike on the Mic” show on WZLA 92.9FM.