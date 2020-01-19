It’s January, and I hope that all of my faithful readers have enjoyed a joyous holiday season. Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve have passed us by. Heck, we even have passed the two week period where most of us have already failed on our New Year’s resolutions.
So, what now?
You might not be aware of it but there is something to celebrate that is going on right now. Is it a holiday? Well, that is debatable. Is it a historical event? No. It is a time that we did not know we should be celebrating, but every time I turn on the television, I am reminded of such a jubilant occasion: this is the 19th day of Toyotathon 2020.
Now, if you miss it today, don’t be sad. You still have almost 350 days left this year to participate in this celebration of automotive sales frenzy. Because, let’s face it, have you ever seen a Toyota commercial when it was not Toyotathon? Then, this begs the question: if it lasts every day of the year, can it really be considered a “thon?”
On the 11th day of Toyotathon 2020, I decided to take the dealership up on their invite to “come in today and join the celebration.” I rented a tux, got the car detailed and showed up at my local dealership. When I walked in, I was waiting for the streamers to fly, the champagne to be served and the salespeople to come out dancing to Kool and the Gang.
“Where is the party?” I yelled as I entered the showroom floor. Much to my dismay, the staff looked at me like I was crazy. I quietly put my head down, made my way to the girl working the front desk and whispered out of the side of the mouth, “I guess that this isn’t the Toyota dealership with the celebration the commercial invited me to, is it?”
Just then, a man in a really nice suit came up to me and said, “Hi, I’m John, sales manager. Thanks for coming by. Sorry about my staff’s behavior, but they are just exhausted from all the celebrating.”
John went on to mention that he saw me pull up in my 2015 Toyota Corolla (The Dad-mobile. Sorry ladies, but this hot vehicle is too sexy, so hands off). He then went on to say that he would like to put me in a brand new one today. I almost declined and walked off, but then I had a change of heart. “You know what? It’s Toyotathon, and I haven’t gotten my gift. Let’s talk.”
We went for a drive, and of course, it rode really well. The sales manager told me that he has a car just like one I was test driving. Wow, really? I could have the same vehicle as the sales manager? This is getting exciting.
Upon returning to the dealership, John the Sales Manager asked if he could work up a quote for me. I told him that won’t be necessary, and he looked at me with a state of poor poker-faced confusion.
“Nope, no quote needed; just please show me the sales receipt for when you bought yours.”
“Why?”
“Because, according to the commercial, Toyotathon comes with employee pricing for all who come in for a test drive. So, just show me what you paid. I’ll wait.”
His poker face now was showing that he had a queen high and I had three of a kind in my hand. “I can’t do that.”
“So you can’t give me the employee rate? There were no streamers that fell from the ceiling, no donuts or champagne? And the salesmen and saleswomen are not professional dancers, dancing in choreographed perfection to the song “Celebration” as performed by the icons Kool and the Gang, as shown in the commercial? Is that correct, John?”
Then, I told him to wait right there as I would be back in five minutes.
I drove back to the dealership five minutes later with a bottle of champagne and two glasses. I poured a glass for John and took one for myself. I grabbed my phone, put my arm around him, threw confetti in the air and took a selfie. “Smile John... I look way too good in this tux to not at least tell people I went to an awesome Toyotathon party.”
In fact, I looked so good in the rented threads I decided to just purchase them. Toyotathon may have been a bust, but Tuxedothon started my year off right.
