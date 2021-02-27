I love living in the South. Maybe it’s because the people, the history, along with the views of farms and mountains are more my speed. Maybe it’s because of the arts, the lack of bumper to bumper traffic, or the clean country air.
Well, it is all that. That and trying to get away from my crazy family, who I knew would never follow me to the mountains. I know that sounds awful, but when a family member said to me that if a certain candidate running for President won she would move to Canada, it made my vote that much easier. Needless to say, she didn’t do as she promised.
I have lived about 25 of my 48 years in the South. I am not counting Florida in this because if I have it correctly, Florida is not in the South except geographically speaking, correct?
“You Ain’t From Around These Parts, are ya?”
Those were the exact words asked to me on my first day of elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, after my stepfather got transferred for work and we moved from Los Angeles. This was made apparent when a kid used the word “young’un” in class and I asked the teacher out loud what a “young’un” was. The whole class laughed at me and I realized I was in for a long learning curve.
Fast forward to college.
I was a student at the University of Georgia and my first girlfriend there was from Jasper, Georgia. On the way to meet her family, she decided to tell me how her dad was not a fan of most minorities and she wasn’t sure how he was going to react to her dating someone outside their faith. “Now, you tell me this?” I went from being somewhat nervous to needing a change of certain clothing.
When we got to her house, her dad and brother were there. They were both over six feet tall, were well over 350 pounds each, wore overalls, long beards, and I couldn’t understand much of what he said because of his southern verbiage. When her dad shook my hand, let’s just say he wanted to send a message; something along the lines of wishing me luck in surviving through the day.
After a short discussion, her dad said something to me that I couldn’t understand. To which my girlfriend interpreted, “My dad wants to take you for a ride on the tractor.” Yay, bonding time. Then, he grabbed his gun and I wanted to grab a phone to call 9-1-1.
We went out for the ride and we were actually getting along when he stopped the tractor and he said “Help me with this one.” I got out to find a dead deer on the side of the road. I started to understand his speech a little better as he said “It’s a fresh kill. Help me load her up.” I was like heck no, but knowing I was on a backroad with a large man with a gun and I’m dating his daughter, I was excited to do it.
After curiosity got the best of me after 20 minutes, I had to inquire as to what was in store for a dead deer. He laughed harder than any audience ever had at my show and said, “Well Hanukkah Harry, dat dere is good eatin.”
Wait, stop the tractor. We are going to eat a deer and you just called me Hanukkah Harry (from Saturday Night Live fame)? Maybe a little anti-Semitic but I had to laugh along with him for the name given to me; it actually broke the ice that we could laugh together. Had Duck Dynasty been around back then, I would have had the perfect name for him, although then I might not be around today to have shared this story.
Later we got back and he had me help him skin the deer to make jerky. I was going to be sick but made it through and he made awesome jerky, I must say. Later that day, my gal’s mom got home, and her dad said, “Look honey, she brought home a Hanukkah Harry. We went ridin’ and he definitely ain’t from around here.”
Fast forward 28 years.
The other night, while eating at a local restaurant in Abbeville with a friend, I ordered a baked potato and the waitress asked “You want ranch on that?” I made the mistake of making a face and asking if people seriously eat it with ranch as I was used to butter, sour cream, and chives. The waitress asked me “You ain’t from around these parts, are ya?”
Fine, make fun of the city boy all you want as I am fine with my yuppie sour cream and chive potato. Let’s see how well you do cruising the Middle-eastern, Indian, and Korean restaurant scene in California.
With no ranch dressing, no sweet tea, and no mustard- or vinegar-based barbecue, revenge will be mine! “You ain’t from around these parts…. Are ya?”
If you haven’t seen the lineup coming to the Abbeville Opera House for the upcoming months, you are missing out. Go to abbevillecitysc.com to check out the full lineup and come see the renovations to this historic Abbeville landmark.
Mike Elis is a comic emcee and music and comedy promoter. Be sure to tune in to his radio show “The Mike on the Mic” show on WZLA 92.9FM.