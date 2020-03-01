There is a show for everything these days, so television watchers can never get bored with the diversity and huge number of shows.
I don’t watch anything scary just because I’d rather laugh, but of course everyone knows about the cult following of “The Walking Dead.” I am not one who watches anything with zombies, but I have dear friends who are addicted to this genre, which has increased in popularity over the years. Their house is decorated in Walking Dead decor, and the food they serve on nights of “The Walking Dead” is made to look like zombie fingers, bloody limbs, etc.
They have been asking my wife and me to watch this show for years, almost to the point of a religious cult stalking us to join. Finally, we agreed to watch the first season to see if we enjoyed it, and that lasted all of 55 minutes.
Not because the writing, acting, or cinematography isn’t good (adding the word “cinematography” to this makes me sound like I know what I’m talking about, so pay attention; I’m an expert). I am fine with the premise of the show, and can see the appeal even if it isn’t my cup of red tea.
The first episode ends a side story in which the wife in one of the families turns into a zombie. She tries to get back into the house where her family lives, and the husband of the family has a gun pointed at her out the window, ready to blow his wife away to keep her from entering the home. He is crying because he can’t pull the trigger and say goodbye.
“I don’t think I could do it,” I told my wife as we sat in bed eating popcorn and watching this scene unfold.
She then looked over at me. “Oh my God; I would totally shoot you.”
I am not sure if I was shocked that she would pull the trigger or how quickly she agreed to do it. It was almost with a level of excitement that she has thought of this, even before the zombie aspect of this situation.
“What? Are you kidding me right now?”
She then went on to explain that if I was a zombie, then I am not really me and therefore she wouldn’t think twice and would make sure there was nothing left of me. It was almost like she had thought of this before, and that worried me. I mean, I think sometimes when I eat her cooking or ride in the passenger seat when she is driving that she is trying to kill me, but the zombie defense might just hold up in court.
I always thought that due to a lot of bad jokes and one-liners, she would leave me instead of the alternative, but upon deep reflection, her thought process might be that if she leaves me, she only gets half. No, she would want the whole enchilada, and knowing that I am a struggling stand-up comedian and columnist, a whole enchilada is what she could probably afford, even with inheriting all 100 percent.
I now look across the bed at her before I sleep at night, thinking to myself, “What’s in your head… in your head?” (Sing along if you know the ‘90s song reference.)
So, James and Debbie, I thank you. Not only for loaning us your “The Walking Dead” series DVD that we only watched 55 minutes of, but for opening my eyes to the fact that I need to keep in the back of my mind that I had to write this column just in case something happens to me. If I go missing, I hope this helps with the initial investigation.
I just hope that when it does go down, it will be quick and painless, not a meal in which the main course is eating my brains.