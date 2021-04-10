My name is Mike Elis and I’m a workaholic.
My threshold for how much business one man can conduct is beyond comprehension. With all the plates I’m spinning in the world of entertainment, I can’t seem to shut my brain down, sit back, and enjoy the entertainment sector of the world that I created.
I’ve turned into my father who was similar in his business. He was always business before family and I am not sure he ever slept. It seemed like no matter what time I woke up or headed to bed, I could always find him sitting behind his desk with a pipe in hand and a phone to his ear. He was talking to the other people from Planet NoSleep plotting to make one more business deal and conquer the world.
“You know what you need to add to that to-do list of yours? A nap. That is what you need.”
These were the words of my good friend Chuck. We had lunch recently and after a long day and a half of no sleep and my working on projects, I am sure the exhaustion showed on my face. My reply was leaning across the table with full curiosity and attention: “Tell me of this word nap you speak of.”
After a very large lunch with my dear friend at Longhorn Steakhouse, I went home and tried to follow Chuck’s advice. I got in my jammies, enjoyed a cup of hot tea and then snuggled under the covers. That lasted all of about 15 minutes when I realized the nap concept was not for me and I had work to do.
I have noticed that when I ask my friends how they are doing, the number one response I get is “tired.” I am rarely that tired and the answer I always seem to give is “crazy busy.”
I was driving a few weeks back with two friends in my car and one said he was tired. The other friend in the car asked in reply, “You think you’re tired?”
The two went back and forth explaining why they were so lacking in their sleep requirements. It was like there was a crown they would win with the title of “King of Exhaustion, 2021.”
The stories and excuses they threw at each other were worthy of the prize and as I was mentally keeping score, I knew this was going to be a difficult judging process. I gave a solid B+ to the story about one of the kids vomiting after dinner; he would have received an A- grade but the kid got sick on Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, and I have never met any kid that got sick on that stuff. Kids live on it, so he lost points for that. Also, the kid didn’t get any on the sheets requiring a late night linen change. Amateurs.
His rival from the back seat of the car went into the story about his wife complaining and crying about her drama all night and it was, let’s just say, not a time of the month that would be her most shining moment.
Now it is always the advantage of the person who goes second in this exchange as they know what they are up against. But to use his wife in the story, who our small circle knows is very whiny and difficult, and to add the visit of monthly terror to it as well? This was dirty play at its finest, like a chair shot in wrestling when the referee isn’t looking. Pure genius, A+.
It was then that a miracle happened. I have heard the tired contest many times from many different exchanges, and what happened made history.
My friend from the front seat bowed his head, nodded in defeat and replied, “You, my friend, are more tired. I’m sorry I complained.”
“Yeah, well if we could only live the dream of Mr. Funny up here, telling jokes and getting paid for it. Must be nice.”
How did I get dragged into this? I was blindsided. Fine, I will defend my honor.
“You guys have eaten my wife’s cooking, right? She cooked last night, and on top of that, my kids discovered TikTok.”
My two friends looked at each other in horror. The one who was in the back seat asked, “Those two occurred on the same night?”
“Yup.”
I will take that crown, thank you very much. I reigned supreme.
Chuck, I promise to nap some day. I’ve heard great things.
Until I’m six feet under, baby I don’t need a bed… gonna live while I’m alive, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead — Jon Bon Jovi