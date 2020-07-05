I recently took part in one of those online exercises where I counted how many states I have physically been in. The total was 38 of the 50, and of course every state is different and beautiful in their own way. Some I can’t wait to go back to, and some, well let’s just say my favorite part of the state is the highway that leads me out of it.
If there is one aspect of each state and city that separates it from another, it is their cuisine. New York and Chicago have their pizza pies, Memphis and Kansas City have their barbecue snobs and out West the Mexican restaurants dominate the Arizona and New Mexico territories; I will say, though, that oddly enough the best Mexican food I ever had was in the small town of San Antonio, Florida (you read that right, not Texas).
What I have noticed in my travels recently is that in every state there seems to be an influx of frozen yogurt shops opening up. They all seem to have one thing in common; as indicative in their choice of names for their shops, they have some sort of insecurity about calling it yogurt. I’m not sure why. Is it that the yogurt people know it’s not ice cream but in their choices for store names want to subliminally trick you into believing that it is similar?
When I lived in California, we had a frozen yogurt shop called “This Can’t Be Yogurt.” Then, in my move to North Carolina, I became a patron of “I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt.” Most recently, I drove into Greenwood and experienced “Yup, It’s Yogurt.”
I love all of these places (Yup, It’s Yogurt is incredible if you haven’t been), but why are you naming yourself something that almost begs for us to forget that we are not eating ice cream? I don’t get it. Frozen yogurt and ice cream are quite different other than the way they are served.
Have you ever eaten “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter” and thought wow, this tastes just like the real deal? Of course not. I don’t care if Fabio is in the commercials, it is not butter. Nor does the Impossible Whopper taste like a Whopper other than the toppings and bun.
I have never been to an ice cream shop called, “Ice Cream Disbelief” or a pizza place called “Pizza? You have got to be kidding me,” although anyone who has consumed pizza at Chuck E Cheese might make the argument that should be the proper name. I would rather eat the game tokens.
Remember, frozen yogurt, you came out of the ‘80s. To many of us, this was the best decade ever. You were part of the era that brought us Molly Ringwald movies, Silver Spoons, Trivial Pursuit, Swatch watches, Members Only Jackets, and musical gems like “Thriller” and “Purple Rain.” I know that the mullets the men sported and the neon spandex the women draped themselves in were errors in judgment, but the decade has been forgiven for this. Those of us that sported the traumatic looks and the Olan Mills family photos that followed have served our time in Fad Alcatraz, and yet, frozen yogurt, you have survived.
Froyo, I love you the way you are. Don’t hide who you are and what you stand for. You are special, remember that.
Don’t forget that comedy returns to The Abbeville Opera House at 8 p.m. Aug. 22, with the hilarious Rollin Jay Moore. Rollin Jay was the first comedian to get a standing ovation at The Abbeville Opera House, and we are so excited to have him back. Special guest is Roger Keiss.