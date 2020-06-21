Six feet is not what separates us the most ...
It’s our failure to be willing to accept differences, be understanding of those unlike us ...
Maybe if we gave people the 6 feet of space to be able to be of their own mind ...
The space wouldn’t seem so far ...
And we would be closer ...
Maybe a physical hug or comfort isn’t possible right now ...
But a smile, a nod and a positive word to the other might be ...
And might be as equally needed ...
So let’s be conscious of our differences ...
And close the gap ...
And make 6 feet physically apart be 3 inches emotionally apart ...
I want you to know that you are somebody ...
Somebody that matters ...
Somebody special ...
And just to let you know that whether you are 6 feet from me or 6,000 miles away ...
I will always be there for you ...
As long as you don’t feed me broccoli. .. broccoli tastes nasty and I will heave in our 6 feet of distance!