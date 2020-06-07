As many of you know, I live in the booming metropolis that is Etowah, North Carolina. We have just more than 6,000 people and I happen to live next door to the town dentist. Known to everyone around here as “Doc,” Doc is a fantastic neighbor to have. He is very handy, always up for some fascinating conversation and happens to enjoy partaking in a bottle of red vino much like myself.
The first time he invited us over for dinner, I had to crack jokes about having to wait in the living room for an hour before he invited us into the dining room, reading outdated magazines from 1991 while we wait, and making us floss before dinner instead of saying grace.
Doc and his lovely wife fed us nicely and then we retired to the patio for some conversation and what may have been our fourth or fifth glass of wine, along with dessert. Just for the record, there was no driving involved, just a walk of about 200 yards.
I don’t know what made me think to ask this question, but in my light-headed state, I asked him, “Doc, let me ask you a question: Does a dentist have a dentist?”
I mean, I figured he did as a lawyer may need a lawyer, heart surgeons can’t perform on themselves, and a proctologist — well, you get it.
Of course, the answer is yes, but then I decided to delve deeper. “So, let me ask you this. Does the dentist you use return the favor and use you as his dentist?” His answer back was, “Of course.”
“So then, every dentist must pair up with only one other dentist to be basically dental partners. Because if two dentists go to the same dentist, there is an issue there because it is unfair for him/her to see only one of the two dentists that comes to them for their dental needs. It’s almost like the buddy system in school. You can’t have an uneven dental buddy system. How is that fair?”
Also, you would need to have an even number of dentists in the country. I read there are more than 200,000 dentists in the United States, so if it was 200,009, someone is getting the shaft. Am I wrong?
As I asked that, Doc had a bite of pie in his mouth and waved his finger to answer once he finished swallowing his bite. “Sorry, I know it’s tough to answer when you have something in your mouth. You may want to let your hygienist know that when she is asking me my life story with gadgets forcing me to open my mouth as wide as the Pacific Ocean.”
But, it is a fair question. How does that work? When one of the dentists go outside the marked partnership of the dental buddy system, does it create drama and harsh feelings within the dental circle? Would this kind of behavior be looked down upon by the American Dental Association?
Even if they claim the dental buddy system is working, there are some discrepancies. Nine out of 10 dentists prefer Colgate, so one of the 10 has a buddy with a differing opinion. Does that 10th that prefers Crest discuss the matter with the other or do they have to find the 10th in the next group of 10 to be a match in dental hygiene preference? They would almost have to have a dentist matchmaking site. You don’t have to be lonely at dentistsonly.com.
This conversation was two years ago. We have not been invited back for dinner since. I figure that I may have tapped into the hidden secrets of the secret interpersonal dental-world that no one is supposed to know about. There is a dentist out there for everyone. Well, maybe for everyone except for one professional dental reject when the licensed dentistry count is at odds.