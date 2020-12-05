So, here we are. Nearly 40 years after Rick Springfield ran up the charts with this song called “Jessie’s Girl,” and still today I can’t help myself from cranking it up every time it comes on the radio.
Of course, at the same time, it depresses me that it is called an “oldie.” To add to that, Rick is 71 years old and although I am not nearly as old as he is, it makes me feel worse that he looks as young since I am almost 25 years his junior.
The classic rock tune (not an oldie) Jessie’s Girl had it all — great beat, understandable lyrics, a guitar riff that sticks in your head, and for those of us that lived through the MTV era, a classic video to match.
Great song, right? However…
There is one thing about the greatness of “Jessie’s Girl” that will always torture me as I sing along, “Where can I find a woman like that?” Here it goes. Every time I hear that song I think to myself, how much did they have to pay Rick Springfield to add the word “moot” into a song? And you know the lyrics, “You know I feel so dirty when they start talking cute; I wanna tell her that I love her but the point is probably moot.”
“Moot?” Really, Rick.
There are other words that rhyme with “cute” and any of them would be a serviceable option. I looked online and there are 203 English words that rhyme with “moot.” Pick one, any one. I am thinking this is what happened.
Rick had a meeting with the record company and it went something like this:
“Rick, you want a recording contract? Here is what we are willing to do. We will do it under one condition. You accept our challenge and add the word “moot” to a song. It is a dream of ours and we want you to make it happen. If you can do that, we can do business.”
“Do I have to?”
“Yes Rick, you have to. This is a non-negotiable. You must add the word moot to a song, or no deal. Listen Rick, there are thousands of acts out there that want recording contracts. So, what’s it going to be Rick, moot or no moot?”
This has to be the only explanation for this to happen. And the thing is, because the song is so good on so many levels, the lone fault of the song gets a pass because of it. There are so many other lines that could have been penned in its place.
“I wanna tell her that I love her, but stalking her is a long commute.” Or how about, “I wanna tell her that I love her, instead I’ll play it on the flute.” Maybe, “I wanna tell her that I love her, but I’m in my polka-dot bathing suit.” “I wanna tell her that I love her, but not nearly as much as fruit.”
And note that moot doesn’t even rhyme, but the word that many confuse it with, which is “mute,” does. So, maybe “I feel so dirty when they start talking cute, I wanna tell her that I love her but my volume was set on mute.” That actually makes more sense.
I am sure that overthinking lyrics to Rick Springfield songs is why someone like me belongs in a General Hospital. Yes Rick, behind those good looks, acting ability, spot on vocals, guitar playing and five top 10 singles, I have found the one slip in your career. OK, fine. It’s an amazing song and I am just jealous because I didn’t write that song first. Rick Springfield’s got himself a song and I want to make it mine.
Thank you so much for reading. I wanna tell all of you, my readers how much I love you, but instead I’ll just salute.
Don’t forget that Feb. 6, Interstellar Echoes The #1 Pink Floyd Tribute is coming to The Abbeville Opera House with full band, lights and laser show. Tickets now available at abbevillecitysc.com.