Webster defines essential as “absolutely necessary.”
Now, what is important to me is not always going to be as important to the next guy. I get that.
Like many, I am mourning the loss of many sporting events, especially March Madness. Not only do I love the excitement of college basketball, but I love learning the names of colleges I have never heard of, like Southwest Dakota Tech A&M University. I mean, seriously; how many of you have ever heard of Gonzaga outside of college basketball?
While flipping channels the other day, I stopped on ESPN to get the analysts’ takes on the upcoming NFL draft. And then it happened, out of nowhere, the words suddenly appeared at the bottom of the screen like an antagonist in a horror movie coming out from behind the door to attack his/her prey.
“Breaking News on ESPN reports that the state of Florida has deemed WWE wrestling essential business.”
I quickly grabbed my glasses to make sure I was reading this correctly. I pinched myself to make sure I was truly awake, and asked my 17-year-old daughter if daddy was just losing his marbles and wasn’t just seeing things as a result of being homebound, which is putting me into a mindset of borderline institutional insanity.
Now, I know from having lived there for many years that Floridians have a different mindset than the average Carolinian (actually, different from most of the country). I am not sure if it is the humidity, the flat terrain, or a buildup of frustration from living in a state where most people drive 10 miles an hour under the speed limit, but the fact remains that in the Sunshine State, predetermined wrestling matches are “absolutely necessary.”
I know March Madness is not essential, but who amongst us is able to continue existing without a fixed cage match? At least make the matches relevant to what is going on in the world. Have matches like Hell in a Quarantined Cell, Ribeye Steaks in the Bank, or Sanitized Tables, Ladders and Chairs.
Since Wrestlemania was free this year, I decided to watch this annual tradition for the first time in over 20 years. Yes, it was free; and yes, I overpaid. It was about as essential as Facebook activities having you find out what your gangsta rap name is, or watching the entire season of “Tiger King.”
And just for the record, my gangsta rap name is Lil’ Coffee Cake.
The Easter Bunny was not essential and told to stay home, but The Undertaker (the wrestler, not the profession) is “absolutely necessary.” Now, one may argue that there is not as much cause for concern with The Undertaker, but how dare someone downplay the damage caused by a chokeslam and the patented tombstone piledriver?
Yes, it is hard to believe that the person hit over the head by a chair is essential, the person swinging the chair is essential, and the person who made the chair is not.
The concept of what is considered “essential” has me more confused than the Kardashians would be if they were contestants on Jeopardy. Sorry, but the WWE is not essential. Supporting local businesses, reaching out to see if you can help out someone going through a rough time, and keeping you and your family safe — these are what we should describe as essential.
Support local and love one another.