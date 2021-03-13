Every day, I scroll Facebook and it has gotten to the point where I read it and prepare myself, “Okay, what is being canceled or done away with today due to the cancel culture?”
I try to be understanding of some of the changes. Fine, maybe the Washington Redskins were right in changing their name, maybe it seems a bit much. But then why aren’t red-skin potatoes changing their name to Football Team potatoes? I can even remember when the Tampa Bay Devil Rays changed their name to just the Rays because I guess in some people’s minds, going to their baseball games was a way of supporting the fiery pitchforked wonder himself.
Now, the “we have way too much time on our hands” population has moved on to complain about Mr. Potato Head. From what I am to understand Hasbro is keeping the characters Mr. Potato Head and Mrs. Potato Head, but the company name is being changed to Potato Head as they want “Everyone to feel comfortable in the Potato Head world.” Awesome, now I can sleep better at night.
I even read that a toy store in California has now mixed all the toys and dolls marketed to girls with the toys and action figures aimed at boys so that no gender feels discriminated against.
My favorite example was a monogram company that engraves “The New Mr. and Mrs. toasting goblets” for wedding couples. Someone commented that they are starting a campaign to ban them as it excludes single people who wish to enjoy a celebratory beverage. Uh, it’s for a wedding.
So as Mr. Clean, Mrs. Dash, and Swiss Miss sit and bite their fingernails awaiting their fate, we move on to cartoons.
Today, I was scrolling social media, when I thought here we go again. Now it has been decided that Pepe Le Pew, the French cartoon skunk from old-school Looney Tunes is being banned by Warner Brothers and a role in the new Space Jam movie because they feel his character suggests uninvited romanticism (to say it nicely).
Pepe is a cartoon skunk! And now he joins the ranks of Cat in the Hat, The Muppets, and even Speedy Gonzales who many now want banned from television and Space Jam 2 due to the fact his character and friends stereotype Mexicans in a bad way. However, they are keeping that role in the movie, and he is being played by Gabriel Iglesias, a comedian many know as “Fluffy.”
Heck, I don’t think even people from Mexico are offended by the cartoon mouse. Don’t most Mexican restaurants have a combo meal called “The Speedy Gonzales?”
I am not one who rants or uses the media for political agenda, but I do tend to find humor sometimes in those that do. Comedian and film director Mel Brooks a few years back was quoted as saying “Political correctness will be the death of comedy” and he seemed to be onto something. His early films will be banned at some point, I am sure.
I mean if there is something to be offended by, how about the new Lady Gaga Oreo cookies? Of all the superstars, why does she get a sandwich cream cookie named after her when she looks like she has never eaten an Oreo in her life? The Gabriel Iglesias cookie would make more sense as there is a man who, by looking at him, knows a thing or two about cookies. No offense Fluffy, I’m right there with ya.
I am not going to ban Space Jam 2 for pulling the plug on Pepe Le Pew, but I will ban Oreo cookies until they change the Lady Gaga cookies name to just Gaga Cookies and drop the “lady” gender aspect of it. I believe I’m doing this whole offended thing correctly, aren’t I?
