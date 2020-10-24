Okay, so maybe 2020 hasn’t been the year you’ve always dreamed of. Let’s not try to pumpkin-coat it. We have had tensions at an all-time high with politics, racial tension, COVID-19, rules and opinions for and against wearing masks, and just recently we lost an icon in the form of Eddie Van Halen.
On top of all of that, pumpkin spice has now taken valuable shelf space in the grocery markets. The only thing good about the overload of pumpkin spice products is that they are constant reminders that we are that much closer to egg nog back on the shelves; can I get an amen?
Yes, many feel that 2020 has been a dark and depressing year, but good news as fall is here and we can bring some orange into our lives. The pumpkins are orange, the leaves are orange, and Halloween is less than a week away.
I love Halloween. Nine percent of all Americans say that Halloween is their favorite holiday, only behind Christmas and Thanksgiving. What, no love for National Cheeseburger Day? Sheesh.
Halloween is much different from when I was a kid. I can remember my friends and I getting dressed up and heading out to trick or treat. Our parents would let us go out unsupervised. Their rules were simple: stay in the neighborhood, be home by 9 p.m. and only get enough candy to fill up the cheap plastic pumpkin candy basket that every kid who devalued the treasure of candy used.
We sort of complied, with the exceptions that I always changed my pumpkin candy basket for a pillowcase, went way out of our neighborhood, and somehow conveniently forgot that our parents said 9 p.m. curfew, not 11 p.m.
Plus, if you grew up in a neighborhood for enough years, you learned the tricks of the trade. Don’t hit the dentist’s house unless you needed an extra toothbrush, don’t hit Miss Thornburg’s house unless you have a desire for an apple instead of a Snickers bar, and always end the evening at old Mr. Gregory’s house who always restocked his basket with a sign that read “Take some and leave some for others.” Good thing I brought the pillowcase.
One thing about Halloween is that we all have a Halloween story that makes us smile. Fifteen years ago, I was at my in-laws’ house on Halloween night and agreed to the job of handing out treats to the kids. My mother-in-law always gave out homemade Rice Krispies treats with a Bible verse attached to them, because that’s what a Godly woman who works for the church does. They lived in a community with houses close together in a high-end community, which is a dream for kids looking to maximize their candy collection and get top quality.
The doorbell rang and a young man, possibly eight or nine years old, was standing at the door dressed as Spiderman. As I commented on how great he looked for the evening festivities, he held out his bag and I threw in the Snap, Crackle and Pop treat.
As I did this, there was a group of kids passing by on the sidewalk. I heard one kid yell, “Whatta they got?” Spiderman turned around, nodded his head in disapproval, and screamed back, “Don’t waste your time, it’s just a Rice Krispies treat.” What? Without even a thank you, he then ran to the next house in record time after Darth Vader yelled to them that’s the house to hit because they were handing out full-size Milky Way bars. A spun web couldn’t have gotten him there faster. Kids are smarter and faster than we think when they know what they want.
I still chuckle about that moment and it is a happy thought. Now, I live in the mountains where we don’t get trick or treaters (it would be quite the hike) and the downtown and parking lot candy handouts are a long wait for a tootsie roll or a mint. It just reminds me of how great Halloween memories are, even if kids today kind of get jipped from the whole experience.
The times may seem black, but make them orange. We are heading into the happiest season and it’s time for us to change our outlook on 2020. Be a package of M&M’s and not those candy chewy peanuts nobody likes. Dress happy, be carefree, and show kindness and compassion to one another.
People, it’s time for a new outlook on life. It’s time.
Division and negativity are bad, but candy is good.
