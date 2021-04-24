So yes, the vaccine has been made available to millions of Americans. I have friends who refuse to get vaccinated as it is a form of alien life form-related brainwashing and I have some that think that the apocalypse is coming tomorrow and anyone who is not vaccinated by midnight tonight should be grounded with no television or dessert.
Due to my performing on the road, including a Royal Carribean cruise at the end of the year, I am required to do so. The line at CVS pharmacy was very long; you would think I was renewing my tag at the DMV or waiting for a live person to answer the phone at the IRS after lying to me and telling me that my call was very important to them.
Last time I called the IRS, they said hold time was between 28 and 107 minutes. Sixty-two minutes later, I heard someone answer and then “click” and the words “call ended” on my cellphone. Where is that two-minute survey every other customer service offers?
The guy sitting a few seats from me in the CVS pharmacy was on his phone and speaking loudly, “This is not what I wanted to do with my day. Tell the boss there that are other things I would rather be doing.”
To which I said quietly to the lady next to me, “Yes, we are all here because we enjoy getting stuck by needles. Excitement of my day.” The lady laughed and so did the gal sitting next to her. Unfortunately, due to my deep and carrying voice, I received a look from Mr. Busy Day that was not appreciative of my sense of humor. Well, like Meat Loaf once sang, “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.”
It seemed to take forever for them to call me in. I almost wondered if it was CVS’ plan so that we would spend time shopping in the overpriced store. I call this the “Cracker Barrel Scam.” Have you ever walked into a Cracker Barrel and got seated right away?
Of course not. They tell you it is a 20-minute wait at Cracker Barrel so you have to shop in that store which makes you think four dollars for a large Hershey bar is a good deal. And that’s only because it looks so attractive sitting between the $15 apple butter in the froufrou Southern jar and the triangle peg board game, which is a game that will frustrate you faster than the wait in the CVS for a vaccine shot.
I am concerned about the vaccine shot. Not necessarily to debate whether it works or not, but I am concerned because I didn’t take a photo of my vaccination card and post it on Facebook. Isn’t that step number two toward total immunity because everyone seems to be congratulating those that show off their badge of anti-COVID honor? Much like posting a photo with the “I Voted” stickers, it isn’t official until it’s official on Facebook.
Well, if it does work, I think we need to move on to other vaccines. How about a vaccine to keep people from arguing on social media? How about a vaccine that instills in every living American’s brain the difference between “your” and “you’re”? I’m all for a vaccine that keeps me from gaining weight ever again, even if I choose to devour a dozen Krispy Kreme Glazed in one hour?
Listen, whether I am going to be the victim of an alien takeover, or being microchipped to ensure I will be forever controlled by the government, or just simply trying not to get COVID, let me say that there is one thing for sure:
No one, and I mean not one person, has the right to tell you that you can’t have a Krispy Kreme glazed donut.
Don’t forget that Mike Elis will be signing copies of his debut comedy CD “My Demons Come Out on Stage” at the Belmont Inn from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Team Trivia for Charity, immediately following at 7 p.m. Team trivia is $5 per person (money goes to charity) and you can reserve your table by contacting The Belmont Inn at 864-459-9625.