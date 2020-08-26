I have more than 4,400 Facebook friends. Being in the entertainment industry, I get friend requests from entertainers, fans, attendees at my shows and the friends of friends that send me requests for no reason other than our common acquaintances.
The issue with that is that every single one of them gets upset, offended and wants to argue over God knows what. Difference of opinion turns into argument. Argument turns into insults; insults escalate into threats. Threats then go into the ultimate — the friend blocking. No, please, not that (laughs).
I try my best not to get involved in the fight for being right, and never would I call out someone I don’t know or insult them publicly on Facebook (or even someone I do know). It shows a lack of class and immaturity that is below what my eighth-grade son would do.
However, sometimes an opinion or view expressed is at least worth questioning.
Sally is a former Facebook friend who started such an argument on Facebook. She claimed that she would never own nor let her daughter own a teddy bear or any stuffed animal as they, in her words, “support cruelty to animals.”
Yes folks, you can’t make this stuff up. When you think you have seen and read it all, someone is claiming that a stuffed animal supports abuse to the living creatures of this world we live in. Although I don’t usually call people out, something had to be done and I commented.
“How can it be cruelty to animals if they were never alive to begin with?”
Wrong response. She was very upset and called me out, telling me that obviously I do not love animals, and then asking me the question, “Mike Elis, don’t you have a heart?” I couldn’t help but laugh as I typed my response, “I guess not. And you know who else doesn’t have a heart? A stuffed animal.”
That was the last I heard from Sally, and I didn’t even know her in the first place. That was in early 2019.
Fast forward to Aug. 20, 2020. Just last week, in an Oakland Athletics vs. Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game, a foul ball might have me second guessing my argument of cruelty to the animal kingdom, stuffed or not. Because of the effects of COVID-19, the stands at baseball games are now filled with cardboard cutouts of fans and in this particular game, a few giant teddy bears sitting in the stands.
In the eighth inning, Ketel Marte, a second baseman for the Arizona Diamondbacks, committed an unforgivable act. I don’t know how I can forgive what happened, and what went through my mind was what Sally is probably posting in response, telling the world to ban major league baseball.
What did Ketel Marte do? Simply put, he hit a foul ball that went into the stands and struck a teddy bear in the head. How dare he? The teddy bear is unable to defend himself and luckily his head, as Yogi would have put it, is “harder than the average bear.” Even after the strike to the head, the bear flinched, returned to his seat and kept a smile on his face. The video is on Youtube for those who want to see this heinous act.
How many teddy bears have to be injured before we see that this might be a problem? Hopefully, this situation will bring more attention to the issue of stuffed animal cruelty and we can move on to finding a solution to this serious issue.
It is such a sad situation when a ball with stitches forces an animal made of stitches to get stitches, only to leave me…. in stitches.
Sally, I apologize.
Please let it be noted for the record that no stuffed animals were harmed in the making of this column.