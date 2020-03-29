So, it’s happening. My kids are getting ready for online classes, and all extra assistance and tutoring will be done by yours truly. Along with the Abbeville Opera House director of entertainment, the host of my new “Mike on the Mic” radio show coming to WZLA 92.9, part-time comic, columnist and dad, I am now adding teacher to the list.
Upon hearing the news of this change, my daughter screamed, “I can’t stand my new teacher. Nightmare.”
For my student’s bad attitude, I punished her by making her walk to school barefoot for the next two weeks. I also added to Haley’s punishment the duty of making coffee for her teacher. “Excuse me Haley, but the teacher asked for two sugar packets.” I got the eye roll, which earned her a 15-minute break in the corner with no technology, giving her time to think about what she has done.
As for my 12-year-old son, being able to watch his sister get punished may be the greatest experience of his life. “That’s right, Daddy. I mean, Mr. Elis. Take away her technology privileges. Give her extra homework. Don’t let her get away with it.”
So, while we wait for the syllabus, it is time for daddy-turned-teacher to teach the kids everything I know. Yesterday, I taught the kids about how to draft a fantasy football team.
“Daddy, why are you teaching us this? Didn’t your fantasy team come in dead last in 2019?” my son asked. Then my daughter joined in. “Yeah, Dad, you spent the season screaming words we shouldn’t be hearing at the television. It isn’t our fault that you drafted a Cincinnati Bengal in the first round and a kicker in the fifth round.”
At that very moment, an alarm went off.
“OK class, it is time for our tornado drill. Grab your math book, go sit in the hallway and place your book over your head. Because if a tornado does come and rips our house into shambles, the one thing that will save us is our math book.”
Then, I did a masterful job of teaching all subjects and how they play a part in what we are going through. Math class was problem solving of “If two females and two males share a household with 19 rolls of toilet paper, how many days will it take for daddy to panic, thinking that we might run out?” Spelling class was a breeze for them, as thanks to the internet, they could easily spell “quarantine,” “pandemic” and “lockdown.”
And for homework, I assigned a 100-word report as to why signing Tom Brady was a good or bad move for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I figured this might incorporate English, economics and possibly geography in one assignment. Who says that I am not making the most of their time?
Well, I have to go and make them lunch. With hair net and rubber gloves in place, I look forward to serving them pizza cut into a perfect rectangle with impeccable 90-degree angles, fruit cup and their choice of chocolate or whole milk. Twenty-five cents extra if you want extra milk.
OK class, who is as hungry as a “Hungry Little Caterpillar?”
My wife just walked in and told me that my teaching was a big waste of time. I replied by telling her not to interrupt class and that she can schedule a parent-teacher conference with me later this evening.
She informed me that she has been appointed principal and I am suspended until I write 100 times in my notebook “I will not talk back to my superiors.”
Tough first day. After lunch, I will get my cot ready for story time and my afternoon nap. The kids picked “Goodnight Moon.” Yay, my favorite. Goodbye all, especially to the old lady whispering “Hush.”
Mike Elis is a comic emcee and music and comedy promoter. He is the director of entertainment production and marketing for the Abbeville Opera House, and his new radio show, “Mike on the Mic,” will be airing on WZLA 92.9 beginning in February.