“I had a friend that was addicted to line dancing. We had to put her in a two-step program.”
It has been said before that puns are the lowest form of humor. Comedy is always going to be subjective, and everyone’s taste in comedy is going to be quite different. I have always been obsessed with word play in my three years of doing stand-up comedy, and there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about word association and how I can creatively make an everyday use of common verbiage take a new direction. In the field of entertainment, that is called Paraprosdokian humor.
There is one problem with the way my mind works. My family hates puns. When I say hate, maybe it is more despise, or loathe. I have written more than 300 puns in the past few years (including all the ones in this column), and there isn’t one they like. Nope, not a one. My wife gets asked all the time if she listens to me practice, and she said she would rather slam her fingers in a door.
“The doctor asked me to come in for my initial appointment. One hundred and twenty-five dollars later, he sat me down with the news that my initials were M.E.”
No one has a dislike for puns more than my 12-year-old son, David. For years, he has begged me over and over, “Please daddy, no more puns.” My son is very mild-mannered, but one day he couldn’t take it anymore.
When David was 9 years old, the family took a trip to Helen, Georgia. I had a show the following week, so my wife asked what jokes I was going to do. I read some of the jokes, and after my second pun, my mild-mannered son said, “Daddy, stop it now. You are not going to ruin this ride for all of us with puns.”
“Son, am I pun-ishing you?”
That was it. David then started crying harder than ever and screamed, “That’s it. I can’t take it anymore. I want out of this family. Mommy, put me up for adoption. I’m done.”
“Do you think that when Col. Sanders cuddled his wife, they sporked?”
A good pun is like ear candy to me. I think the reason I like puns is because, for the most part, they don’t fit the criteria of what is wrong with comedy today. What I mean by that is most comedy today is under fire for being too political, too dirty, too offensive. The comics I grew up listening to wouldn’t make it in today’s society because of everyone’s sensitivity, even if it in no way affects their daily life.
I can enjoy this humor without having the joy sucked out of it by people who take comedy way too personally.
“You know what really makes me tick? Swallowing my alarm clock…”
All I can say is that for those of you who do not like puns, I can totally understand. If you do enjoy puns, do you have a couch I can sleep on? I may need it soon enough.
One more for the road…
Fabio walks into a Chinese restaurant. He tells the waiter, “I love that painting of Buddha up on the wall.” The waiter responds, “Oh no sir, that is not Buddha; that is a Sumo wrestler.”
Fabio responds, “I can’t believe it’s not Buddha.”