Oh my God, look what Network TV dragged in.
I completely understand that I am getting older. I never thought when I became a Bon Jovi fan more than 35 years ago that three decades later, I would grow overly tired of the New Jersey boys and my mom would love the very music she screamed for me to turn down as I blasted “You Give Love a Bad Name” on cassette in my bedroom. I will always have a place in my heart for hard rock music, or as we called it in the ‘80s, “hair band music.”
And many of the musicians we grew up with have shouted out at the devil that is reality television. Gene Simmons and Ozzy Osbourne somehow made the world care about what happens to them on a daily basis in a staged Hollywood-produced soap opera. I am still not sure how Ozzy went missing twice while shooting a reality show. Flava Flav had a show where he was looking for the right woman. Because let’s face it, Flav is such a catch.
I even caught an episode at one point of a reality show with Vanilla Ice, called “The Vanilla Ice Project” which involved fixing up homes and flipping them for a profit. He was arrested shortly after the show started airing for burglarizing the homes during filming. Truthfully, I think he stole under pressure. Wait, let me rephrase: I think he stole ”Under Pressure.”
With all of the musicians making the turn to reality TV, no one (in my opinion) became a fallen angel quite like Bret Michaels.
Let me say that I am a huge fan of Bret Michaels and his hard rock band, Poison. There aren’t many performers who were born to be on stage like Bret Michaels. I own the first five albums of theirs, have seen them live more than 10 times and never grow tired of the tunes that I grew up blasting in my car.
However, I was scrolling my Facebook page and someone posted “Bret Michaels is definitely the banana.” I had no idea what that meant and had to ask. Come to find out that on the show, “The Masked Singer,” Bret Michaels dresses as a banana.
I pulled up the video on YouTube, and sure enough, Bret Michaels was doing his famous on-stage strut dressed as a banana. To add insult to injury, he was singing “Achy Breaky Heart.” Huh?
I would never believe that Bret Michaels could stoop so low that he could be less cool than C.C. Deville, but he gave us something to believe in. The No. 1 bad boy of glam rock has lost his achy-breaky mind.
Bret, how much mango Snapple tea did they promise you to make you go up and do that? Open up and say ahhh, because that was harder to swallow than listening to the “Native Tongue” album for the first time. I think you got the wrong memo as we wanted to see you in a “bandana.” Bandana, with a “D.”
I don’t remember the first banana milkshake I ever had, but I am afraid that I won’t forget this, even if I could. I won’t forget this, even though I should. I should let it fade away, but that just wouldn’t be me. The visions of Gabriel Iglesias and Ken Jeong dancing and clapping with no rhythm is going to give me nightmares for decades to come.
So, now that we have all been poisoned with the potion that is “The Masked Singer,” please Bret, we are not asking for a formal apology. Just promise not to dress as a yellow fruit again. No lemon, no banana. Maybe a carrot. See how that works out for you.
Even though you were just a single banana, your fans still love you bunches.
