It is that time of year again. If COVID wasn’t enough for us to put on an extra 10 or 20 pounds, now we have to contend with Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and ringing in the new year.
And then of course comes January, a time when we all make resolutions that last all of about a week before we make excuses as to why we are eating what we do for another year until we repeat the process. We all buy organic and low-fat foods that will never be eaten and will pass the expiration date and we join a gym with the only benefit being one extra thingamajig dangling from our keychain.
The holidays are filled with foods that we love and are so bad for us. From the glazed ham, stuffing, dressing, sweet potato souffle, mashed potatoes to the chocolate covered marshmallows, Christmas cookies, egg nog and apple pies. This is the time for food, more food, and even when you are full, you trick yourself into thinking you have room for one more plate of yummies.
And unfortunately, my birthday falls right in the middle of all of this. Ugh, why am I cursed?
There are two things each year on Dec. 1 that happen on social media. I spend the day trying to thank all of those that send me a happy birthday wish (312 and counting so far this year) and I see how excited everyone gets for the return of the one and only McRib sandwich at McDonald’s.
I have never tried one as I couldn’t even imagine buying a barbecue rib sandwich at a place that doesn’t specialize in that genre of food. Heck, most barbecue restaurants can’t seem to perfect it. However, McDonald’s seems to somehow get away with Chicken McNuggets, Filet O Fish and the Egg McMuffin with mass-produced Canadian bacon, so what the heck? I am going to give this a shot.
Here it goes. Pray for me.
Now, before I taste, I say Grace: “Please Lord, let me live through this. I know I haven’t been forgiving to the golden arches establishment since their discontinuation of the McDLT in 1990, but I am willing to give this Grade D rib meat sandwich a try. May you look over the staff to deliver me a hot sandwich, not mess up my order, and please don’t make me pull forward to wait on my order when there is not one car in line and I am waiting on one sandwich. Amen.”
So, please count down from three. I won’t McChicken out. 3-2-1, here it goes.
Bite.
So now that I have tasted it, I have one question. What am I McMissing that everybody else is McLoving? This tastes like something the lunch lady made in grade school on Tuesday as we were anxiously awaiting for Thursday pizza day. Even if you disregard my opinion that no meat should have 90-degree angles, this is the barbecue equivalent of Chuck E. Cheese to pizza. If you haven’t tried their pizza, I would rather eat the game tokens topped with the Skee-Ball tickets.
How about instead of the McRib being back, how about bringing back “The working shake machine?”
Remember Grimace, the Hamburglar, and Birdie the Early Bird? Many wonder what happened to those characters but it is rumored that they were fired, and it all started after they refused to do a commercial pretending to be enjoying the product. Grimace agreed to lose weight, the Hamburglar is now doing motivational speeches to teens who have had their issues with the law, and Birdie is retired and golfs daily with an eagle.
We caught up with Birdie on the golf course and asked, “Birdie, what is your opinion of the McRib sandwich,” and he had two words: “Below par.”
Don’t forget that the Abbeville Opera House has a great lineup of shows starting back in January. See the full lineup and get your tickets now at abbevillecitysc.com.