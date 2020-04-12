Much like everyone else on earth right now, this has been such a trying time for me. I am now pretty much unemployed until shows can resume, my budget is fixed to where I am living on chili or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and there is absolutely no sports programming on television.
The other adjustment is, of course, the supplies needed to live the normal life we are so used to living. Usually when supplies run out, it is because of weather, such as snow or flooding. The first supplies that usually go are bread, eggs and milk. As we all know, this is because the best way to combat inclement weather is by making French toast.
So now with the virus spreading, the commodity that is so prized is toilet paper. “You should get a bidet. You never know when your family may need it,” my mother told me over the phone.
Now, a smarter Mike would’ve just agreed and moved on. However the Mike that was on the phone was barely awake and suffering from delirium caused by being housebound. The answer that came out was, “I don’t know. I have no idea how to use one,” to which escalated into a description of my mother telling me how to use one. She finished by saying, “I used to use one at your great-grandpa Irving’s house.”
I wish I had a Delorean to go back in time and have a do-over in that conversation.
As I sat at home the other day, I scrolled through the Facebook garage sale site for my area. Along with tools, a lawnmower, a dollhouse and many other ads, I came across one that I will never forget. You can’t make this stuff up, folks.
“My husband and I are in need of toilet paper. If you have any extra for sale, please let us know. We need Quilted Northern, please. No exceptions.”
Wait, what? Does this woman not know what a shortage means? I answered the ad by commenting, “Why only Quilted Northern?” The reply I got was that Quilted Northern is the only brand her husband will use. I wanted to give her my mom’s phone number to get a 15-minute lecture on the benefits of a bidet.
Brand choosy at a time like this? Quilted Northern may be great, but I would use Unquilted Southern if I had to. No Angel Soft? Fine, give me Devil Rough. Let’s call it like it i., I am sure Adam never said to Eve, “These aren’t the leaves I normally use.”
If your number one brand isn’t available, go with your number two brand. OK, maybe “number two” was the wrong choice of words, but be reasonable. The fact that this guy made his wife go online and ask, and then take a beating from the comments on Facebook, just shows that he is simply a mega-roll of inconsiderate spouse, two-ply. I am sure that if Mr. Whipple were alive today, he would be saying much of the same.
We have taken inventory here at the house. We have toilet paper, paper towels, napkin, and in case of emergency, monopoly money; of course, I wouldn’t use products other than toilet paper unless you are down to the bare bottom of choices.
That’s all for now. Enjoy your lunch.